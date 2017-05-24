No smile for the paparazzi! What were Anushka and Virat busy talking about at Zaheer-Sagarika’s engagement bash?

Yay! Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatke finally got officially engaged last night! And among the guests who attended the engagement party we none other than Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The paparazzi snapped the lovebirds entering the venue hand – in – hand. Virat looked dapper in a white shirt and black denims and Anushka opted for a classy black dress. Both Virat and Anushka have been very open about their relationship as they keep making these frequent appearances together. Though they haven’t really spoken much about their relationship, the gestures and actions do all the talking. If you notice, neither Anushka not Virat smiled for the paparazzi even once. In fact, they were too busy talking about something to give any heed to the shutterbugs. Check out the pictires and you’d know what exactly are we talking about! (ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli off to a vacation to celebrate the diva’s birthday? View HQ pics)

Interesting!

A couple of weeks ago, it was Anushka’s birthday and there were reports that Virat was all set to pop the BIG question to her.. We don’t really know what happened to that but here’s hoping that they tie the knot soon!

Apart from Virat and Anushka, various other celebs and cricketers attended Zaheer and Sagarika’s engagement ceremony. Mandira Bedi, Rohit Sharma, Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Dr Anjali, Bobby Deol, Yuvraj Singh, Gaurav Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti and many more. (ALSO READ: While Anushka Sharma loves beard on Virat Kohli, Sagarika Ghatge is happy to see a beardless Zaheer Khan)

Sagarika and Zaheer never really admitted about being in a relationship but the duo’s love affair was always the talk of the town. And Zaheer proposed to her with a ring, they both took to social media to share the good news saying, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge.”