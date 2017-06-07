Ladies and gentlemen, presenting a shy Ahan Shetty avoiding the paparazzi! View pics

The newest star kid on the block is Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The handsome hunk will soon be making his Bollywood debut with a Sajid Nadiadwala production, as per the official announcement made back in November 2016. Though we are yet to be filled in about the details of this project, Ahan is already a fan favourite. If you are a fan of the upcoming actor, you’d love the latest pictures of him that paparazzi have clicked here in Mumbai. Ahan was sporting a clean shaven look and was dressed in a white shirt and blue denim jeans. A pair of white sneakers finished the look. In the pictures you can also notice his bulging biceps, hinting that he has hit the gym hard, before his debut.

Ahan was spotted visiting a clinic in Bandra, which leaves us wondering if he is at the best of his heath. Lets hope so! The budding actor did not care to flash a smile at the cameras, and looked preoccupied with his own thoughts.

View the pics here:

Ahaan spent the last one month in London, and has returned to India last week. Quite a popular guy he is that paparazzi is already leaving no chance to click him in the city, be it him visiting a doc.

Talking about his son’s debut, Suniel had said in an interview, “Ahan is going to get launched in December and is in very safe hands. He is learning acting in London currently and his film is being produced by Bollywood’s number one producer Sajid Nadiadwala which is even backed by Fox entertainment. So I think Ahan is in safe hands and other things depend on his talent, personality and luck,”