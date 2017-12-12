What’s common between Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s wedding? View pics

Currently, the only topic on everyone’s mind is Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli‘s wedding! It was like a dream come true for all the ‘virushka’ fans! The two got married in a private ceremony among friends and family on December 11 at 2:30 in a grand villa in Tuscany, Italy. Fans, celebs can’t stop tweeting about this small yet grand wedding! The couple looked stunning in their Sabyasachi ensemble but it was the sheer happiness on their face that took our breath away. After a dreamy wedding, followed dreamier pictures that captured the moments oh so beautifully. One couldn’t stop gaping at them in wonder and awe! One look at the moments and you know fairy tales exist. The magician behind these pictures was Joseph Radhik and the team. They managed to create unforgettable moment not only for the couple but also for the fans! Interestingly, this was the same team that spinned its magic at Samantha – Naga Chaitanya‘s wedding. So that’s the common link both these magical weddings share – a great photographer.

In October this year, Tollywood’s ‘it’ couple got married in two beautiful ceremonies on October 6th and 7th. They first tied the knot in a traditional ceremony followed by a catholic ceremony. Through the weddings, beautiful moments were frozen by Joseph Radhik and the team. It was another unforgettable wedding that fans got to enjoy as much! Both pics had a common aim – to make the moment magical and that’s what the pics did for the couple.

At both weddings, Joseph Radhik and Team has managed to capture the couple’s happiness in the most beautiful way. Their intimate moments between each other have been shot so aesthetically, we are falling short of words. Thanks to this team, we got see what fairytale looks like twice! Also, congratulations to both couples once again.