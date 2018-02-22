Psst! What’s cooking between Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi? View pics

We still remember how back in 2012, Neha Dhupia had mentioned about being a “little wary of dating actors.” She had said, “I don’t think how two actors together can actually get along. I don’t know how much of cinema or films I will be able to speak to him. So no one on my wish list. But if you ask my idea of a perfect guy then it is very different from that of an actor.” But guess the same isn’t the case anymore. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. That’s Angad Bedi, walking out of a restaurant with Neha after a cosy lunch date today.

Although Neha and Angad haven’t done any film together but considering their common set of friends, they seem to have got pretty close over time. Where Angad had posted a beautiful snap with Neha appreciating her performance in Tumhari Sulu a few days back. Neha too didn’t hesitate from calling him her “sher(lion)”. In fact, right below that post, Angad had even commented saying, “Love you, let’s go see it” and Neha couldn’t resist from sending out a heart in return. Here, check out their recent pics and all those times when they dropped hints on their secret relationship:

Neha is currently famous for getting out some amazing gossip from celebrities on her talk show, Vogue BFF. But who knew she too has such an interesting secretive love life rolled up her sleeve. It’s left to see when does this couple make their relationship official but until then, do tell us what do you think of Neha and Angad as a pair? Do you think they look damn adorable together?