When a naked man ran on the stage at the Academy Awards – watch video

The Oscars will clock its 90th run today. And in so many years, we have witnessed quite a few epic moments that define the history of the Academy Awards. But the one that we cannot forget is the time when a naked man ran behind an undaunted David Niven. The year was 1974. David was about to introduce Elizabeth Taylor, who would announce The Sting had won the Best Picture award. But before that could happen, a thin and naked man came streaking out waving a two-fingered peace sign. The man was later identified as Robert Opel. an activist and artist.

Watch the video right here:



As you saw in the video, Niven was obviously taken aback, and the crowd sort of went into a frenzy. “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?” Niven quipped after regaining his composure. Shockingly Opel, who was 33 at the time, wasn’t arrested or kicked out of the event. Instead he was gave a press conference just like the evening’s winners post the event. “You know, people shouldn’t be ashamed of being nude in public,” he told reporters. “Besides, it is a hell of a way to launch a career.” ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Will Get Out win the Best Picture award after dominating the Spirit Awards?

The Oscar streak was not Opel’s first one. Opel had shown up naked to a few Los Angeles City Council meetings to protest the ban on nudity at area beaches. He was very active in the gay liberation movement. He was also a part-time photographer for the gay newspaper, The Advocate. Eventually Opel moved to San Francisco from Los Angles after serving four months in county jail for stripping naked in front of LA Police Chief Ed Davis, to protest the closing of nude beaches. In San Francisco, he established Fey-Way Studios, the nation’s first openly gay art gallery in 1978.

This is when he was away from the limelight, but he grabbed the headlines again in 1979 when he was shot to death by one of the two mean, who burst into his studio demanding money and drugs.