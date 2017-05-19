When Aamir Khan played cricket and had Sachin Tendulkar cheering for him – watch video

Sachin Tendulkar is often termed as the God of Cricket. 24 years of his cricketing legacy is a solid proof of that. In these 24 amazing years he has slowly and steadily transformed from a mere mortal into a God and also made us fans transform into his devotees. And one such devotee is superstar Aamir Khan. Imagine you playing a game of cricket and having God himself cheering for you, while you are at it. That will be like a dream for anyone and Aamir Khan is one such lucky fan. Something similar happened with him back in 2001.

Sachin’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is up for a May 26, 2017 release and promoting that film, Aamir Khan who rarely tweets, took to Twitter congratulating Sachin and urging his fans to go and watch the film. While he was at it, he revealed his favourite Sachin moment. Interestingly it was not on the cricket field but off it.

He goes on to reveal about the time when Sachin came for the special screening of Aamir Khan’s 2001 Oscar nominee, Lagaan. For the uninitiated, cricket was an integral part of the film and Aamir revealed that during the pre-climax and climax portion of the film, it was Sachin Tendulkar who was cheering for them. He goes on to reveal that during the match in the film, when the first wicket falls of the British team, Sachin had the loudest cheer, which was a moment of pride for Aamir Khan. Also read: Here’s why Sachin Tendulkar thinks Aamir Khan would’ve been perfect to play him in the biopic

He also captioned the video with, “.@sachin_rt, Here’s to your 101st century. Break a leg! #SachinABillionDreams #7DaysToSachin Love.a.”

Check the video below:

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a docu-drama based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar – from his childhood to his retirement. The movie releases on May 26, 2017.