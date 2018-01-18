When Akshay Kumar got punched by Rajinikanth, this is how he reacted

One of the most awaited films of 2018 is 2.0, without a doubt. The film may be seeing an incessant delay, but the excitement around the film hasn’t fizzled out one bit. After all, it’s one of the most expensive sci fi adventures starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar. The film promises an out of the world visual experience coupled with international standard action stunts and sequences. There is another thing we will get to see one has never witnessed before – Rajinikanth punching Akshay Kumar! Whoa! We wonder how Akshay Kumar reacted to that? “I even enjoyed getting punched by him.” confessed the actor while speaking with Mid-day. Well, when it comes to the biggest superstar of the world, even being slap is a privilege!

According to Akshay Kumar, “Rajinikanth is the only one who has got swag.” He once recalled that they were waiting for a shot when Rajinikanth brushed some dirt off his pants. “The entire unit was awestruck by how stylishly he did it. Everything he does is so stylish.” he revealed. Rajinikanth, you need not look any further for your biggest fan, it’s Akshay Kumar for sure.Also Read: The making of 2.0: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar had one hell of a time working in this much-anticipated sequel

The Bollywood star is also happy that false rumours of his role have been doing the rounds – “Whatever you hear about 2.0 is a lie as no one knows anything about it. and we are not allowed to talk about it. In fact, I am glad that such rumours (of him playing a scientist who turns into a crow) are doing the rounds because people will be infor a surprise when they watch the film.”

Although considered a sequel to Enthiran, 2.0 follows a brand new plot. Helmed by Shankar again, the movie also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain among others. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 27th April, 2018.