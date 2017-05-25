When Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy gave Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchantt couple goals on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are such a romantic couple, we can’t even! In fact, they even give couple goals to other TV couples. Recently, Rohit dropped by on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to surprise Anita and we can’t get over it. Even newly wed Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt were moved by this. Anita posted a selfie with Rohit on Instagram and captioned it,” Surprise visitor onset PhotoCredit @neenakulkarni”. This was followed by another candid picture captioned,” Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi., Teri Meri Kahani hai!!!” You can get yourself a man who looks at you the way Rohit looks at Anita or the way around.

Either way, they are totally in love with their chemistry. In fact, Kishwer commented on the picture asking Suyyash also to drop by on the sets of the show that she is shooting for. Anita replied to it with some laughing emojis. But these two are extremely cute! Anita and Rohit got married in 2013 but it still looks like they met yesterday and have just fallen in love. If you follow Anita on social media, you’ll definitely agree with us on this. Check out these super romantic Instagram posts by Anita. (ALSO READ: Aashka Goradia, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani – celebs who rocked the red carpet at Star Parivaar Awards 2017)

Surprise visitor onset 🤓😍. PhotoCredit @neenakulkarni ❤❤❤ A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 24, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi., Teri Meri Kahani hai!!! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 24, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Kishwer also asked her husband, Suyyash, to do the same for her. Here, check it out.

And here are some more so you get rid of your weekday blues.

With my Howtieee 😍❤😘 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 1, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

If he makes you laugh. Kisses your forehead. Says he’s sorry. Makes an effort. Holds your hand. Works hard. Attempts to understand you. Then believe it or not he is quite Perfect 😬❤😘 Me and My Quite Perfect 😍☺️💑 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

❤❤❤ #Happiness A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

