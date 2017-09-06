When Arjun Rampal left his daughters Myra and Mahikaa annoyed with his Daddy and Ra.One looks – Watch Exclusive Interview

The audience loves watching its favorite actors in different avatars but more than often we don’t realize what all goes behind getting that perfect look. Be it Aamir Khan who gained weight for Dangal, Rajkummar Rao who took help of prosthetics to play a 324-year-old man in Raabta or Arjun Rampal who ensured that he looks a doppelganger of Arun Gawli in Daddy; critics and movie goers have always had a special place in their hearts for actors who go that extra mile to achieve a particular look for their films. It’s assumed to be a part of an actor’s job to undergo transformations and surprise the audience. But, we often forget that these actors, too, have families who perhaps might not be comfortable with their ‘ever-changing filmy looks.’

Same is the case with Arjun Rampal’s daughters – Myra and Mahikaa. While the actor feels he is blessed to have a supportive family he admitted that his darling daughters ,when young, used to get quite disturbed with the way he kept on changing his looks for his films. It really bothered them. When Arjun shaved his head for Ra.One, the poor girls literally got scared.

“They know me, you know. They get scared every time I sign a film because they don’t know what I might turn out becoming for the rest of the two or whatever years. I remember during Ra.One, when I had shaved my head they were very, very upset. This time it was okay. But they were like, ‘why do you have to look like this?’, ‘why do you have to do this?’. So yeah, they do feel like that sometimes but I guess now they have gotten used to it. They know this is my line of work,” Arjun told BollywoodLife.

Arjun Rampal with his darling daughters Myra and Mahikaa

Arjun Rampal’s look from Ra.One. He played the antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

A still from Arjun Rampal’s upcoming film Daddy