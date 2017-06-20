When Ileana D’Cruz almost courted controversy for Arjun Kapoor at Mubarakan’s trailer launch – watch video

Ileana D’Cruz was in a VERY good mood at the trailer launch of Mubarakan. In fact, she was so jovial that she almost courted controversy for her co-star, Arjun Kapoor! Well, at the launch, while everyone was in high spirits, Ileana was asked to comment about (the usual) catfights between actresses. Since she and Athiya play love interests to (twin) Arjun in the film, paparazzi wanted to know whether they had any cold vibes going on during the shooting in London. To which Ileana was quick to reply, “As much as you would like catfights, there were no catfights. There were lots of fights with Arjun because, you know, we’ll get to that later.”

Immediately, Athiya butted in and added, “He’s the real diva.” Oh Arjun’s face was worth looking at when Ileana passed that statement. He soon took the microphone from Athiya and interrupted the actress’ quote, “But it was so much fun. Anil ji was so…” and said, “Why are you creating controversy when there are none. Please. Please, I am begging you. Please, please take it back.” Arjun’s pleads cracked up Ileana and the others on the panel as they all started laughing. She then cajoled the media that her co-star was a sweetheart (with sarcasm dripping from her statement) as she said, “Okay, Arjun was lovely to work with. It’s very diplomatic answer. He’s lovely to work with. He’s a very supportive co-star.” Obviously, everyone in the room, including Arjun sensed the sarcasm as he said, “Abi thoda zyada ho gaya.” You can check out their funny exchange in the video below.

Set to release on July 28, this double trouble comedy by Aneez Bazmee is going to be quite the hit! Of course, after Tubelight. Let’s face it, Bollywood is not really giving us a lot of good competition at the box office lately. Perhaps this would be a changing point for Arjun and the others as well. It is Athiya’s second film so we’re excited for that. Plus, she will be romancing Arjun! Wouldn’t that be awesome? So far in the trailer, Anil Kapoor is winning hearts. Would it be the same in the movie as well?

