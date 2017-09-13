When Ishqbaaz star Nakuul Mehta played Shah Rukh Khan’s imposter

The Lip Sing battle will come next week on Star Plus. Farah Khan wants to get the best celebs from all walks of life, so there are film, TV and sports stars on the show. Ishqbaaz actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna will be gracing the first episode and their fans are ecstatic about it. Nakuul came dressed as a rock-star with distressed denims and a studded jacket. Complete with glares, he looked a lot like Mahi from the show. The show is a special one as Shah Rukh Khan will be coming as a special guest to cheer on Farah Khan. (Also Read: Raveena Tandon turns into Anil Kapoor for Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle – view pic)

In an conversation with Bollywood Life, Farah revealed, “Ishqbaaz is a popular show and it was lovely shooting with Nakuul and Surbhi. Towards the end, Nakuul reminded me that he was part of a Clinic All Clear commercial that I had choreographed for Shah Rukh Khan. I had forgotten all about it, as it was 20 years ago. Today, he is reigning over hearts all over.” We can see footage of how Nakuul met Shah Rukh Khan onstage and she reminded the superstar of their stint together. We are sure it was one trip down memory lane for all. In fact, Nakuul was also a part of a fairness cream ad that Shah Rukh did. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s surprise made Farah Khan emotional – view pic)

In the commercial, Nakuul can be seen as Shah Rukh Khan’s imposter. The TV hottie can done a number of ads for leading FMCG brands Indian and international. He is a trained dancer as well. The actor, however, struck gold after his performance as Aditya in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara but it was Ishqbaaz that had girls swooning all over.