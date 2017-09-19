When Jai Lava Kusa took a heavy toll on Jr NTR, Bigg Boss Telugu came to the actor’s rescue

Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR‘S biggest movie, is all set to release in two days. The actors are currently busy promoting the film. In one of his interviews with Indian Express, the actor went on make an important revelation about the film. Turns out, playing three character was not all that easy for the actor although he made it look effortless. It took a toll on him physically and mentally, especially Jai, the antagonist and also the favourite character of the three among fans and celebs. He plays a villain that also has a stammering issue. Also Read: 70 costumes! That’s the number of costumes Jr NTR would change on the sets of Jai Lava kusa, reveal co-stars Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas

“Unlike other characters, Jai really took a lot of time to get out of me because he was very intense. Eventually, an actor should get out of a character and move on. ” So what came to the actors’ rescue? Bigg Boss Telugu! “In Bigg Boss Telugu, I had to be myself not Jai. So, every weekend when I went to the television show, it helped me to get back to my real self. Otherwise, some characters are very demanding physically and mentally,” revealed the actor.

Jai Lava Kusa will have Jr NTR take on a triple role for the first time – Jai, the Raavana of of Villains, Lava, the good natured man bound by duty and Kusa, the total goofball. The actor has been hugely praised for his versatility. The trailer opened to a phenomenal response. Post the promo, expectations from the film have more than doubled. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas and Rahsi Khanna. The film has been directed by Bobby. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dussehra will take off with Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa followed by an equally big film next week, Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER. With two big films releasing, Tollywood is heading for quite the clash!