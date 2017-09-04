When Kangana Ranaut dropped on the sets of Anupam Kher’s Ranchi Diaries to surprise this actress – watch video

Bollywood celebrities have been busy congratulating Anupam Kher for the launch of his upcoming film, Ranchi Diaries’ song, Fashion Queen. Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and a lot of celebs have tweeted about the song. Well, we have an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video for you guys where Kangana Ranaut was seen launching the song. So it was basically Queen launching the Fashion Queen. Geddit? Soundarya Sharma, who is one of the leading ladies in the film, was on cloud nine on seeing Kangana enter the set of the show. Soundarya is a huge fan of Kangana since both of them hail from a small town and she literally shrieked when she saw the Queen actress.

Kangana spoke about the song and said, “Fashion Queen is a peppy number. Soundarya has

effortlessly portrayed the grace that a local fashion queen carries.” We’ve got a video of the actress catching up with the cast and posing with the upcoming Fashion Queen. It’s a peppy dance number and is the first song that has been launched from the film. Ranchi Diaries relkeases on 5th October, 2017. Check out this BTS video of Soundarya’s fan girl moment on meeting Kangana and check out the song, too. (ALSO READ: 10 SHOCKING revelations made by Kangana Ranaut on Aap ki Adalat that will make your jaw drop)

Here’s what B-Town has been tweeting about the song.

The song has quite a few good beats and is a Punjabi number. It is also quite blingy but all you fashionistas will love looking at the video of this song. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more exclusive updates.