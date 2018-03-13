When Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted Sridevi to be her mother and Amitabh Bachchan to be her father

Late actress Sridevi was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s idol and the reason why she even entered the industry. The Kurbaan actress, as a child, would often dance to Sridevi’s iconic numbers and boast of being better at it than her. When little Kareena was asked to name her favourite actress, she, in an interview with a magazine, had said, “Oh, I simply love Sridevi. And so does Lolo. She’s superb. She’s superb. I love the way she dances and sings. I can do it almost the same. Everyone says that I dance even better than her.” Even Babita believed that Sridevi was Kapoor family’s favourite as both her daughters were huge admirers of the talented actress. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her London vacation without hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur – view pics

In one of the very old interviews of the actress as a child, Bebo was asked if she had seen any movies of her mother (Babita) and she said, "She's different. She wore funny hairstyles and clothes. I want to be like Sridevi." But did little Kareena realise that by the time she grows up, Sridevi's clothes and hairstyles would be outdated too? Of course she did. She was a bright kid and a topper during her school days. When asked as to what would she do when Sridevi's styles get old, she innocently replied, "Oh! Then I'll ask her (Sridevi) to be my mother and Amitabh to be my father – in films of course." Well, even as a kid, Kareena was determined to be an actress and such was her desperation that she couldn't wait to grow up and start working in movies and mark her debut. Even as a child, Bebo was equally fierce and determined about what she wants to answer and how! She made it clear to the interviewer that she won't answer any questions on her father and they should only ask her about mother and Karisma. Once a diva, always a diva.

We wonder if Kareena Kapoor Khan will let her darling son Taimur Ali Khan answer an interview at such an early age. Taimur is a social media sensation already and we would love to know as to what he thinks and if he has set his goal to be an actor like his parents.