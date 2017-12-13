When Kareena Kapoor’s words made Soha Ali Khan cry on stage – watch video

The royal family of Pataudi assembled yesterday on stage to cheer for the achievement of one of their beloved members. We are talking about the launch of Soha Ali Khan‘s book The Perils of Being Moderately famous. It was really heartwarming to see the whole family come together for Soha’s special day. But then something happened and the actress-author was reduced to tears. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan has something to do with it.

Before you get all riled up, let us explain the moment further. Kareena was talking about Soha at the event when she said something which made the young actress shed tears. It was not out of hurt but happiness. She was, we are sure, overwhelmed with emotions when Kareena said that she intimidates the Veere Di Wedding actress the most. She even talks about the time when she finds it difficult to contribute to a conversation that Saif and Soha are having. Bebo was so full of praise for Soha that the latter couldn’t stop tears from rolling down. Saif even asks why is she crying and Soha says it’s not in her control. It’s a priceless moment. Check out the video above and you will know what we are saying.

Soha recently turned mother when she gave birth to Inaaya. She recently posted a pic of herself reading her book along with her daughter which is really sweet. The actress had mentioned how Kareena guided her during her pregnancy. She had informed IANS, “Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn’t.”