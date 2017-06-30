When ‘Khiladis’ Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi crashed Sargun Mehta’s solo Euro trip – View Pics

Sargun Mehta is on a much-deserved break these days. After solo-tripping in Spain and travelling across United Kingdom with her bestie, the beautiful actress has now reached Ibiza, where she is joined by her hubby Ravi Dubey and her buddies Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. The boys have been shooting for the eight season of Khantron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain since early June, this year. From clicking selfies like a pro, meeting new people, pub hopping to shopping – Sargun is making the most of this vacation. Her Instagram pictures are proof that she is having the time of her life. And now that the boys have crashed her trip, we are sure the excitement must have quadrupled.

Shining 💥💥💥💥.. #vacation #barcelona #spain #workhardpartyharder A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

And at last i managed to click a selfie which is not only my face. I put my phone on the ground with a timer on my camera and managed.i am so proud of myself. #selfie #vacation #clearingmyhead #solotraveller #valencia #history A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Warning – while taking selfies like these someone might grab your phone from the ground and run away . I am worse i put my purse behind my phone for support and a little extra for the thief . I think about everyone you see . #vacation #valencia #solotraveller #happychild A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

#vacation #holidaysesaon #solotraveller A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Backyard feels ..#selfie #selfieexpert #vacation #solotraveller #malaga #alcazatar #spain A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Colour blocking game on. If we were kids and still played tippy tippy tap well i would win .😉 Ps- now i can give you guys selfie tips . #solotraveller #vacation #clourblocking #spain #malaga A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

There has got to be some amount of fun in a girl to do a solo trip. I found a new me.people often ask me if its boring but to tell you the truth its the most fun thing you will ever do. You will walk into a restaurant or shop or a museum or a cathedral because YOU want to . You discover your likes . You discover what you have fun doing. Self exploration in every way . #solotraveller #london #vacation A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

I read a quote today – if you had a dream, a vision about yourself be damn sure its going to come true. It made me this happy or maybe more . #happychild #vacation #london A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

There is a difference between surviving and living.the difference is travel . #traveller #vacation #london #londonmylove A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

I choose happiness . #miracles #happy #bfftrip #vacation #london #kensingtongardens A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

I have the kind of passion that whenever i think of my goal i get tears in my eyes. I get goosebumps just from imagining what it would be like when i get there.the difference between me and everyother person who wants what i want is that degree of passion and persistance. #bath #london #vacation #traveller A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Well i made yet another discovery about myself – I dont like my diplomatic self. I like me uninhibited, the no filters kind . #selfexploration # vacation #uk #bath #bfftrip A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

In my la la land . #cardiff #uk #vacationwithbestie #traveller #bfftrip #selfie A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

She grew and she changed with an elegance that was only hers. #vacationwithbestie #traveller #scotland #glasgow A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Trying to silence the most talkative person i know- my brain. #vacation #traveldiary A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

I feed on love. #vacation #traveldiary #edinburgh #scotland A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Trippin with my bestie and we do nothing normal .. thus this not so normal posing . #londonmylove #bff #girlstrip #bestie #loveforboots Ps- its a selfie 😁 A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Cheers to a zillion more laughing fits like these @settlesubtle. #vacationwithbestie #girlstrip #vacation #bff #bfftrip #uk #bath #romanbaths #selfieexpert A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Travel recommendation – If you are somebody who loves to party then you have to make a stop at cardiff (wales) on a weekend. Its maddening out there. And another thing – these guys dont like food as much as alcohol so everything in the city , all the kitchens get shut by a max of 10pm but the bars and clubs are open till 6am. Thank you @settlesubtle for carrying maggi. It was a wise idea. A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

There is enough love in my heart to get over your hate.some of you here might not be very fond of us Indians and you made that pretty clear last night but the others who warmed my heart with love are the ones who i would want to take back with me in my memories. #glasgow #scotland #travel #vacationwithbestie #bfftrip A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

When your bff is hell bent on giving you a headache.you just didnt want to get ready on time @settlesubtle so i had to travel away to take a break 🤣. #vacation #vacationwithbestie #travel #traveller #uk #glasgow A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Sun kissed💋 #lovetravelling #travel #uk #scotland #vacation #vacationwithbestie A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

I am puzzle made of a thousand pieces. Tripping with one of those pieces (siddhi) @settlesubtle. #bfftrip #bff #vacation #vacationwithbestie #scotland #edinburgh #edinburghcastle A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

From a ťiný spark, may buršt a mighty flãmë #blackandwhite #vintagesoul #travel #traveldiaries #vacationwithbestie #bfftrip #vacation #scotland #edinburgh A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Current thought Maybe it was meant to be.. #vacation #vacationwithbestie #traveldiary #princessstreetgarden #scotland #edinburgh A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

EID MUBARAK 🤗🤗 #vacation #vacationwithbestie #traveldiary #bfftrip #uk #scotland #edinburgh #arthursseat A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

The joy of being together .. together we are unimaginable power and unstoppable force. We our own powerfull universe. #inunision #power #gratitude #vacation #spain @ravidubey2312 its our time A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Zindagi na milegi dobaara . #vacation #travels #traveldiary #soulmates A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Love is freedom and if it isnt then it isnt love. #love #traveldiary #bfftrip #bff #vacation #ibiza #spain #europe A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Hotties . 😍😍😍😍 #traveldiary #travelphotography #vacation A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

These actors seem to be living their ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ dream. How we wish we could crash their trip,too. Anyway, on the work front Sargun was last seen in popular Punjabi films – Love Punjab and Jindua. The re-telcast of Ravi Dubey’s Jamai Raja is a huge hit in the rural areas. He will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has reportedly reached the finale along with Hina Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.