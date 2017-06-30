When ‘Khiladis’ Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi crashed Sargun Mehta’s solo Euro trip – View Pics

Sargun Mehta is on a much-deserved break these days. After solo-tripping in Spain and travelling across United Kingdom with her bestie, the beautiful actress has now reached Ibiza, where she is joined by her hubby Ravi Dubey and her buddies Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. The boys have been shooting for the eight season of Khantron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain since early June, this year. From clicking selfies like a pro, meeting new people, pub hopping to shopping – Sargun is making the most of this vacation. Her Instagram pictures are proof that she is having the time of her life. And now that the boys have crashed her trip, we are sure the excitement must have quadrupled.

Check out her pics right here –

When Sargun was travelling solo  –

Shining 💥💥💥💥.. #vacation #barcelona #spain #workhardpartyharder

#vacation #holidaysesaon #solotraveller

Backyard feels ..#selfie #selfieexpert #vacation #solotraveller #malaga #alcazatar #spain

I choose happiness . #miracles #happy #bfftrip #vacation #london #kensingtongardens

In my la la land . #cardiff #uk #vacationwithbestie #traveller #bfftrip #selfie

I have stories to tell, recommendations to make. Starting with – well if you go to uk, then Bath shoulf be in your itiniary. Its the correct balance of buzzing and silent.its beautifull, has history and its super chilled out too. Well on our out to cardiff we got to talking with our taxi driver. He said “your guy there is doing good right. I mean now with that whole no blackmoney thing” and we realised he was talking about mr.modi.he went on about how excited people here were to collaborate with india (post-brexit) now that it has become more transparent.how bigger companies now can rely on us because of the transparency. Yes; i agree some of us went through a lot of inconvinience but its good to hear people talking about our country in a good way. When they say we are going to be one of the biggest economies soon i cant agree more. #proud #travel #vacation #bfftrip #uk #bath

She grew and she changed with an elegance that was only hers. #vacationwithbestie #traveller #scotland #glasgow

Trying to silence the most talkative person i know- my brain. #vacation #traveldiary

I feed on love. #vacation #traveldiary #edinburgh #scotland

When her bestie joined her for a brief period – 

We blossom with love. Its very heartwarming to meet people who love you only from what they have seen of you on screen. Yesterday i met a guy named gurpreet, who tracked me down in london from my insta stories .well he spent the whole day finding me. he couldnt find me in the 1st 2 places, his phone was running out of battery so he ran to big ben when i put a picture of it.i was walking to the london eye when he called me by the name i love “DHANKAUR” and told me how happy he was that he could at last meet me. Well gurpreet i told you then and i am telling you now again – thank you for the love. Ps-i you down too gurpreet because i wanted to post our picture on my insta story today. So i have . Check it out . #love #dhankaur #angrej #london #londonmylove #vacation #kensingtongardens #traveller

The HAUNTED tour – st.fagans museum Its a museum about welsh culture spread over a 100 acres of land with houses, church , schools , mills dating bak to hundreds of years. To start with Its a 2 hour long tour in which they take you to the 6 most haunted places there . Starting with a church, to a House,to a cornmill, to another house, another church and ending at a farmhouse. We were a group of 10 people and 2 guides.They take you inside those places, describe their history and then ask you to turn off your torches. Standing there in pitch dark they tell you the paranomal activities that happen there, what all peoplr have spotted in and off the tours.why they think those certain spirits exist there and it gives you chills down yout spine. You can hear everyone breathing, its that silent.its eerie, cold and dark. People who are ‘mediums’ see those spirits around very easily the others might feel it or not.there no gaurantee of a paranormal activity sincr it isny staged so if you are lucky like me you might just come back only scared nit scarred. Listening to what happens when you sit on a certain bench when you are actually sitting on it is not something people like me can take. I recommend all the bravehearts this once for sure . For all thr others lets just listen to stories its so much better than experiencing them . @settlesubtle you owe me one

Sun kissed💋 #lovetravelling #travel #uk #scotland #vacation #vacationwithbestie

EID MUBARAK 🤗🤗 #vacation #vacationwithbestie #traveldiary #bfftrip #uk #scotland #edinburgh #arthursseat

When the boys crashed her trip – 

Zindagi na milegi dobaara . #vacation #travels #traveldiary #soulmates

Love is freedom and if it isnt then it isnt love. #love #traveldiary #bfftrip #bff #vacation #ibiza #spain #europe

Hotties . 😍😍😍😍 #traveldiary #travelphotography #vacation

These actors seem to be living their ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ dream. How we wish we could crash their trip,too. Anyway, on the work front Sargun was last seen in popular Punjabi films – Love Punjab and Jindua. The re-telcast of Ravi Dubey’s Jamai Raja is a huge hit in the rural areas. He will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has reportedly reached the finale along with Hina Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.