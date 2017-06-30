When ‘Khiladis’ Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi crashed Sargun Mehta’s solo Euro trip – View Pics

Sargun Mehta is on a much-deserved break these days. After solo-tripping in Spain and travelling across United Kingdom with her bestie, the beautiful actress has now reached Ibiza, where she is joined by her hubby Ravi Dubey and her buddies Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. The boys have been shooting for the eight season of Khantron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain since early June, this year. From clicking selfies like a pro, meeting new people, pub hopping to shopping – Sargun is making the most of this vacation. Her Instagram pictures are proof that she is having the time of her life. And now that the boys have crashed her trip, we are sure the excitement must have quadrupled.
Check out her pics right here –
When Sargun was travelling solo –
I have been making a lot of tough decisions lately and sometimes thing if i will look back and think if they were wrong . And suddenly i realised that there is no such thing as wrong decision. Its all working out to make sure you manifest what you desire . #connectingwithmyself #knowyourworth #loveyourself #vacation #solotraveller #malaga #spain Ps: even this is a selfie . I guess i am good at it now
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Backyard feels ..#selfie #selfieexpert #vacation #solotraveller #malaga #alcazatar #spain
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Sometimes i try to strategise, i plan my future, i try looking at things and people at the base level and then when i pray i realise its all for nothing. All i need to do is to let the universe know what i need and it will device its own plan which is better than mine.i have to keep faith and know that it is working for my betterment. I need to stop thinking that i can plan my future. All i can do id decide what i want not the way that i get it. #persistance #faith #miracles #findingmyself #solotraveller Kehtey hain ” agair mann ka ho toh achcha na ho toh aur bhi achcha “
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
There has got to be some amount of fun in a girl to do a solo trip. I found a new me.people often ask me if its boring but to tell you the truth its the most fun thing you will ever do. You will walk into a restaurant or shop or a museum or a cathedral because YOU want to . You discover your likes . You discover what you have fun doing. Self exploration in every way . #solotraveller #london #vacation
I read a quote today – if you had a dream, a vision about yourself be damn sure its going to come true. It made me this happy or maybe more . #happychild #vacation #london
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
I choose happiness . #miracles #happy #bfftrip #vacation #london #kensingtongardens
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
I have the kind of passion that whenever i think of my goal i get tears in my eyes. I get goosebumps just from imagining what it would be like when i get there.the difference between me and everyother person who wants what i want is that degree of passion and persistance. #bath #london #vacation #traveller
Well i made yet another discovery about myself – I dont like my diplomatic self. I like me uninhibited, the no filters kind . #selfexploration # vacation #uk #bath #bfftrip
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Its very important to listen. I realised that when i listen to other people’s victories, struggles, miracles i play them in my head overnight, dissect them and juice the inspiration out of them to rewire my brain to absolute happiness. Remmember to listen carefully and when you talk, don’t be frivolous. Everything that you say stays in the universe longer than you think.its like a reverb, an echo. So when you talk, talk about what you want your life to look like and not otherwise. Have a happy and healthy day . #lovefromuk #uk #tripping #vacationwithbestie #vacation #traveller
In my la la land . #cardiff #uk #vacationwithbestie #traveller #bfftrip #selfie
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
I have stories to tell, recommendations to make. Starting with – well if you go to uk, then Bath shoulf be in your itiniary. Its the correct balance of buzzing and silent.its beautifull, has history and its super chilled out too. Well on our out to cardiff we got to talking with our taxi driver. He said “your guy there is doing good right. I mean now with that whole no blackmoney thing” and we realised he was talking about mr.modi.he went on about how excited people here were to collaborate with india (post-brexit) now that it has become more transparent.how bigger companies now can rely on us because of the transparency. Yes; i agree some of us went through a lot of inconvinience but its good to hear people talking about our country in a good way. When they say we are going to be one of the biggest economies soon i cant agree more. #proud #travel #vacation #bfftrip #uk #bath
She grew and she changed with an elegance that was only hers. #vacationwithbestie #traveller #scotland #glasgow
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
I feed on love. #vacation #traveldiary #edinburgh #scotland
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
When her bestie joined her for a brief period –
Every place that i travel to has a certain drinking culture .barcelona had a sangria , valencia had agua de valencia , malaga had cava basically spain had a wine culture. Here in london people are big beer drinkers every 200mts there is a pub with locally brewed beer And i wonder if we have a drinking culture in india or is it that jo jaldi chadhe woh dedo .. #randomthoughts #traveller #london #vacation #drinkingculture #desi #coffee #bff
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
We blossom with love. Its very heartwarming to meet people who love you only from what they have seen of you on screen. Yesterday i met a guy named gurpreet, who tracked me down in london from my insta stories .well he spent the whole day finding me. he couldnt find me in the 1st 2 places, his phone was running out of battery so he ran to big ben when i put a picture of it.i was walking to the london eye when he called me by the name i love “DHANKAUR” and told me how happy he was that he could at last meet me. Well gurpreet i told you then and i am telling you now again – thank you for the love. Ps-i you down too gurpreet because i wanted to post our picture on my insta story today. So i have . Check it out . #love #dhankaur #angrej #london #londonmylove #vacation #kensingtongardens #traveller
Cheers to a zillion more laughing fits like these @settlesubtle. #vacationwithbestie #girlstrip #vacation #bff #bfftrip #uk #bath #romanbaths #selfieexpert
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Whats the worst thing about a trip with your bff – she can convince you for things you would’nt dream of doing . Well i did one of those too . I went for a haunted museum tour to st. Fagans museum in wales. Well to start with;who pays money to go to a haunted place!!! And then actually does most of it. They say wales is the most haunted place in uk and this museum the second most. Thats the background of it and since the post would get too long i shall tell you a little about the tour in the next post . @settlesubtle i wont forgive you for this one.
The HAUNTED tour – st.fagans museum Its a museum about welsh culture spread over a 100 acres of land with houses, church , schools , mills dating bak to hundreds of years. To start with Its a 2 hour long tour in which they take you to the 6 most haunted places there . Starting with a church, to a House,to a cornmill, to another house, another church and ending at a farmhouse. We were a group of 10 people and 2 guides.They take you inside those places, describe their history and then ask you to turn off your torches. Standing there in pitch dark they tell you the paranomal activities that happen there, what all peoplr have spotted in and off the tours.why they think those certain spirits exist there and it gives you chills down yout spine. You can hear everyone breathing, its that silent.its eerie, cold and dark. People who are ‘mediums’ see those spirits around very easily the others might feel it or not.there no gaurantee of a paranormal activity sincr it isny staged so if you are lucky like me you might just come back only scared nit scarred. Listening to what happens when you sit on a certain bench when you are actually sitting on it is not something people like me can take. I recommend all the bravehearts this once for sure . For all thr others lets just listen to stories its so much better than experiencing them . @settlesubtle you owe me one
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Travel recommendation – If you are somebody who loves to party then you have to make a stop at cardiff (wales) on a weekend. Its maddening out there. And another thing – these guys dont like food as much as alcohol so everything in the city , all the kitchens get shut by a max of 10pm but the bars and clubs are open till 6am. Thank you @settlesubtle for carrying maggi. It was a wise idea.
There is enough love in my heart to get over your hate.some of you here might not be very fond of us Indians and you made that pretty clear last night but the others who warmed my heart with love are the ones who i would want to take back with me in my memories. #glasgow #scotland #travel #vacationwithbestie #bfftrip
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
“I think i fall in love with anyone who bares a bit of their soul. This world is so guarded and fearfull. I appreciate rawness”- anonymous So true for us @settlesubtle. Current status – #vacaybreakup but i shall see you soon in edinburgh . #vacation #vacaybreakup #vacationwithbestie #travel #traveller #uk #scotland #glasgow
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Sun kissed💋 #lovetravelling #travel #uk #scotland #vacation #vacationwithbestie
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
From a ťiný spark, may buršt a mighty flãmë #blackandwhite #vintagesoul #travel #traveldiaries #vacationwithbestie #bfftrip #vacation #scotland #edinburgh
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
EID MUBARAK 🤗🤗 #vacation #vacationwithbestie #traveldiary #bfftrip #uk #scotland #edinburgh #arthursseat
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
Kehna ae te – att, sira, end , ghaint kavo , sweet taan dekho barfi vi hundi ae. 😎 #travel #travelphotography #traveldiary #vacation #uk #scotland #edinburgh
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
When the boys crashed her trip –
Zindagi na milegi dobaara . #vacation #travels #traveldiary #soulmates
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
This exactly what it looks like when 3 boys crash your solo trip. Well i have to give it to them that ibiza wouldnt be so much fun without you guys. Ps- wait for my next picture to chechout all tge fun . @ravidubey2312 @rithvik_d @imkaranwahi . And @ashanegi (fomo issues shall be over soon) #vacation #travel #traveldiaries #europe #spain #ibiza
Hotties . 😍😍😍😍 #traveldiary #travelphotography #vacation
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on
These actors seem to be living their ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ dream. How we wish we could crash their trip,too. Anyway, on the work front Sargun was last seen in popular Punjabi films – Love Punjab and Jindua. The re-telcast of Ravi Dubey’s Jamai Raja is a huge hit in the rural areas. He will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has reportedly reached the finale along with Hina Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.