[Exclusive Video] When Kriti HACKED into Sushant’s phone to check who’s on his speed dial

You won't believe what just happened! So I met Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon a couple of days back considering their film, Raabta is just around the corner. We had a good chat. In fact we laughed more than we talked with Kriti and Sushant constantly finding a way to pull each other's leg. You see, their Raabta was so intact! But little did I expect I'll eventually get lucky to break into Sushant's phone and figure out who's on his speed dial list. Trust me, I had no intentions to invade into his privacy or whatsoever but he himself was so enthu about making this EXCLUSIVE revelation on BollywoodLife, that well, I couldn't do much but just sit back and enjoy the show. Thanks Kriti for making Sushant do this!

So who did I finally find on Sushant’s speed dial #1? Is it Kriti by any chance? Well, you wish but that ain’t the case! Surprisingly, Kriti didn’t even know Sushant has a speed dial set on his phone until the latter insisted that he has one. He said he has set”100″ (police station) as speed dial number 1. That’s when Kriti, who was anyway refusing to believe Sushant, decided to expose his ‘lie’. She made Sushant dial 1 and prove that he has a speed dial set and there…there… all we could see is “Voicemail Failed” Hah! Although even after this, Sushant kept asserting that the Voicemail must have failed because not all cops have voicemail these days but then, we only believe what we see, right?

Here, watch the video below:

If you enjoyed watching this few seconds video, then you better await the full video of Kriti and Sushant’s insane compatibility test that’s coming up shortly! Stay tuned to BollywoodLife because we bet you won’t regret after watching Sushant and Kriti’s ‘Raabta test’ releasing tomorrow!