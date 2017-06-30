When Priyanka Chopra defended the misunderstood girl, Kareena Kapoor – watch throwback video

Everybody has heard rumours of bad blood between Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Right after Aitraaz, word about their friendship going kaput made headlines! In fact, later on Koffee With Karan, Bebo took a jibe at PeeCee’s accent by saying, “Where does she get that accent from?” What she didn’t see coming was Priyanka shading her back when she said, “From the same place her husband got it.” Well, that is the level of cat fight that took place between them. However, before all this mess occurred, Kareena was actually a sweetheart to Priyanka! And this interview is a proof of the same. We did a little digging and found this interview of the Baywatch babe praising her Aitraaz co-star.

In the interview, the journo asked her if she faced any issues with Kareena, like all her other co-stars did (Bipasha’s name did pop up). To this, PeeCee replied, “Mujhe sambhaalne ki zarurat he nahi padi. She was very sweet to me. Mujhe unke saath kabhi koi problem nahi hui. Jitne bhi scenes humne kiye, jitna bhi kaam humne ek saath kiya, vo bohot sweet rahi hai. Jitne bhi dauran set par mili, ya kisi party mae, vo bohot achchi rahi hai mujhse. We got along really well. I think vo ek bohot misunderstood ladki hai. She’s a really nice soul.” (I didn’t have to handle anything. She was very sweet to me. I never had any problem with her. How much ever scenes we shot, how much ever work we did together, she has been sweet all the time. Every time on the set or even at parties when we met, she has been nice to me. We got along really well. I think she is a very misunderstood girl. She’s a really nice soul.)

Bad blood, say what? Clearly, things were quite fine between them. In fact, so good that Bebo was actually at her sweetest best with her co-star. Rumours suggest that because Priyanka’s fame shot up after her powerful performance in the film, their friendship went sour. We wonder what would happen now if Priyanka and Kareena bump into each other.

