When Priyanka Chopra put Jennifer Aniston on the hot seat – watch video!

Did you know our Desi export Priyanka Chopra once interviewed Jennifer Aniston? Well, it was not much of an interview as it was hijacking an interview. What had happened was that Priyanka was being interviewed by Kelly Ripa at the Oscars 2017 backstage. Chrissy Teigen was with Priyanka as well. It seemed like the ladies had more than one shot of tequila. Soon, the ladies started gorging on candies and probably got a sugar rush that they decided to hijack Kelly’s interview and looked for a random celebrity to shoot their questions at.

Well, as luck may have it, right outside their cubicle was Jennifer Aniston who became the victim of Priyank and Chrissy’s prank. Priyanka made Jen sit next to her and dropped a bomb. The first questions she asked her was that who is her hall pass. You know hall pass is a term for when your partner permits you to fool around with one person outside of their relationship; mostly a celebrity. Jennifer, being the witty person she is, quickly answered that she loved the movie titled Hall Pass. Well, the four ladies in the booth had some more fun and you can check out the video here.

Currently, the world is still recovering from the news of Jennifer Aniston calling it quits with husband Justin Theroux. In a joint statement the couple announced that they have “lovingly and mutually” decided to part ways. This handsome couple got engaged in 2012. Three years later, the two managed to tie the knot in a hush hush wedding that even the media didn’t manage to find out, on August 5th, 2015. They first met on the sets of Wanderlust in 2011. According to US Magazine, they were last photographed at their vacation together during the News Years at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.