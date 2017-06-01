When R Madhavan was NOT a chocolate boy and he still blew us away

The boy-next-door, chocolate boy, lover boy, the king of Romance – R Madhavan has been christened with multiple names by fans . He defined romance for us in the 90s. His infectious smile, his adorable gestures drove fans crazy. He was almost synonymous to love. (Alaipayuthe is to blame) but, there’s a lot more to this actor than his chocolate boy image. This versatile actor has taken on unconventional roles through his career and has still come out as successful! Today on his birthday we don’t want to talk about his chocolate boy image but about his other avatars that blew us away:

Kannathil Muthamittal – Two years after he became a raging hit with Alaipayuthe. R Madhavan played a father to an orphan who wanted to go looking for her biological mother amidst the Sri-Lankan Civil War. The movie reportedly won six National Awards. Picture a middle-class man riding an ordinary scooter. That was R Madhavan from Kannathil for you. He dared to move away from his boy next door image and came out with flying colours. There’s a scene where Simran and R Madhavan go to see the baby. While the dialogues are written for Simran, R Madhavan is the one who is actually speaking through his eyes. His poignant performance made fans fall in love with him all the more.

Aaytha Ezhuthu – Another of Mani Ratnam’s films! His chocolate boy took a drastic, almost unrecognizable turn. He played Inba Sekar, a serious, intense character. He was far from his cutesy image yet managed to look irresistibly sexy. Now that’s something only Madhavan pull off! Also Read: Vikram Veda teaser: Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi’s edgy cat n mouse game will make you root for both of them

Yavarum Nalam – In 2009, Madhavan ventured into horror with 13B. A family moves into a new bungalow and where they witness strange happenings. He played the central character. The movie opened to positive reviews. After playing a chocolate boy, unconventional characters, Madhavan experimented with horror and succeeded at that as well.

Saala Khadoos – He went through a major transformation for this sports film. His training went on for two years where he had to learn the nuances boxing to play the role of a boxer to perfection. The adorable lover boy was replaced by the angry, brooding boxer who had seen failure and hard times in life. While his hard core prep for the role was impressive, the way he got into the skin of his character was even more. With this movie it was an established fact that R Madhavan is more than a fun-loving boy next door.

Vikram Veda – Most recently, R Madhavan took a lean turn for his cop role in the much-awaited Vikram Veda. He plays an intelligent yet vulnerable cop whose life suddenly revolves aorund a gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi. R Madhavan’s lean avatar has had fans gushing (obviously). He has never looked fitter and never so hot. Also, his chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi is something to look out for. The trailer has definitely got us excited for this anticipated film.

So which is your favourite Madhavan movie?