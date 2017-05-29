When Rajkummar Rao had to perform CPR for a scene in Behen Hogi Teri, but ended up kissing his 80-year old co-star – view pics

Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan‘s Behen Hogi Teri has been in the news since a while now. From a fantastic trailer to amazing songs and the latest poster controversy, Behen Hogi Teri has been a become a topic of discussion. However, this latest piece of information will leave you in splits. For a scene in the movie, Rajkummar Rao had to perform CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on his 80-year old co-star, Kamlesh Gill. However, he ended up kissing her and things got a bit awkward.

In fact, a source revealed that Rajkummar Rao had to do 18 retakes for a scene with Kamlesh Gill. In the scene, the actor had to give CPR to Kamlesh Ji, but he couldn’t do the scene without breaking into laughter. And during one take, he accidently kissed Kamlesh Ji. The whole set became quiet and awkward until Kamlesh Ji cracked up herself. The kiss became the highlight of the day on the sets. (ALSO READ – Behen Hogi Teri poster controversy: Makers granted bail in a case of ‘hurting religious sentiments’)

Check out a few pictures of the scene that we are talking about right here:

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati, Gulshan Grover and Ranjeet are also a part of Behen Hogi Teri. Set to release on June 9, the film is about the hush-hush love story of neighbours (Rajkummar and Shruti). While everything is going smooth, Shruti’s family finds a decent guy (Gautam Gulati) for her to marry. But how will Shruti and Rajkummar convince her family that Gautam is not the right guy for her, and that Rajkummar is? Well that is something we will have to see when the movie releases…