When Rocky Jaiswal paid a surprise visit to Spain to meet his lady love, Hina Khan – View Pics

Love knows no boundaries and that’s true for Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky recently went to Spain to spend a day with his lady love. Hina introduced him to her animal friends and also made a cute video with him, that she shared on her Insta story. In the picture they can be seen holding a yellow python. We wonder if Rocky too has joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Hina’s happiness knew no boundaries when she got a surprise visit from Rocky. Hina and Rocky had been missing each other since the day she left for Spain and we are sure this must have been a great surprise for her. Though they haven’t admitted their relationship publically, if their social media is to go by then they are together since six months.

And we are back together.. #paininspain #khatronkekhiladi8 @rockyj1 hope u liked my new friends 😜

Seems like marriage is very much on cards and we can soon expect an announcement. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ will be Hina Khan’s first reality show and also her first project after she quit ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Hina has been daringly doing all her stunts. Hina and Nia Sharma keep their fans updated about their whereabouts through social media. Other contestants of the show like Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and Karan Wahi are are also pretty active on Instagram.