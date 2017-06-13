When Salman Khan and Sohail Khan reached the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma -view pic

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have been on promotion spree on television for their upcoming film, Tubelight. With just a few days left for the film to release the actors are leaving no stone unturned to get people to watch the film. In fact, after Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Nach Baliye 8 and a special episode with Sunil Grover – Ali Asgaron Sony TV, they have now reached the sets of popular family drama, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Well, it is one of the oldest and most popular shows in the country. Almost all of us, whether you love it or hate it, have seen the show and some watch it on a regular basis.

Not only did Bhai and Bhai’s bhai have a blast meeting the cast but they also took a lot of pictures with them. The producer of the show told an entertainment portal,” It’s the third time that Salman has come to promote his film on our show. He knows all the actors by name and they all had good time interacting with him. He praised the unity and affection for each other amongst the residents of Gokuldham Society.” Aww, isn.t that incredibly sweet? (ALSO READ: Is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pregnant?)

Check out these pictures from the set right here.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.