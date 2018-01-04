When Salman Khan proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of everyone – watch video

The Crackling chemistry between Tiger and Zoya aka Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been very evident in films like Tiger franchise, Yuvvraaj and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. While every fan of this pair wants them to be together forever, the alleged couple had been gone through ups and downs before parting their ways. Though the two always remained best of friends and Salman has always shown his affection towards Katrina in many public events. To show their cute and mesmerizing chemistry, we share you a glimpse of this pair performing together at an old event on Tenu Leke song from Salaam-E-Ishq, where both the actors steal our heart with their performance.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, which also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens during Eid this year and will clash with Fanne Khan at the box office. Post wrapping up Race 3, Salman will start shooting for Bharat, which will be directed by Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar. It is a remake of Korean film Ode to my father and will hit the screens in Eid 2019. (Also Read: Blackbuck case: Salman Khan attends final arguments at Jodhpur Court; view pics)

Coming to Katrina Kaif, the glamorous actress will be next seen in Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan which will release in Diwali this year. After that, she’ll feature in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.