When Sargun disobeyed Ravi, Ankita indulged in self love and Nia performed Bhangra in Spain – TV Insta This Week

I’m back with your weekly Instagram dose. I have got some adorable baby posts, a stunning photoshoot and some cool videos for you guys, this weekend. Scroll down…

Another video of Mouni Roy with Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters

TV celebs seem to be hopelessly in love with Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters and Mouni Roy definitely tops the list. The actress is seen spending a lot of time with them these days. And not only her, everyday we get to see a new picture or a video of a TV celebrity hanging out with these two dolls. The latest one to visit KV’s house was his Naagin 2 co-star Aashka Goradia. See how Mouni and Aashka are having fun with the little angels –

Nia Sharma’s killer bhangra moves

Nia Sharma is currently in Spain, shooting for Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 along with Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Manveer Gurjar, and others. The show might demand them to look serious and competitive but our TV celebs leave no opportunity to have some fun. After all it’s not that easy to resist the temptation of dancing on Indian music. They recently broke into an impromptu bhangra after hearing Punjabi beats on the streets of Spain and the sight was absolutely amazing.

Knew nothing about stunts, but we surely rocked our bhangra session in #spain !! #kkk8 #bhangramusic A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 24, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Tinaa Dattaa on magazine’s cover page

Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa might have been away from the small-screen since a long time but there are many things that have kept her busy. The actress recently featured on the cover page of a magazine and looked totally gorgeous in the bridal avatar.

Sargun Mehta’s singing debut

Sargun Mehta recently made her singing debut at one of her relative’s engagement ceremony. Apparently, her husband Ravi Dubey didn’t want her to upload this video on social media but it seems Sargun just couldn’t contain her excitement. Ravi is currently in Spain and what better opportunity could she have got to upload this video. Watch it now –

I have been warned against sharing this video but i am pretty much a rebel. I wanted to showoff my singing skills 😂😂.. it was last minute guys so i expect you to cut me some slack and ignore the sur amd taal . Ps: the person who asked to not share this absolutely amazing talent of mine is @ravidubey2312 . #chakitwedding #chakit A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on May 22, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Ankita Lokhande’s self love

Ankita Lokhande‘s Instagram posts have always been hard to decipher. Post her heart-breaking separation with Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been indulging a lot into self-motivation and self-praise. But, we are definitely not complaining. The way she has handled herself after the break up is infact a huge inspiration for many.

“I love the person I’ve become bcoz I fought to become her”#selflove#selfrespect#selfcare#selfresponsibility ❤ A post shared by ASL (@lokhandeankita) on May 26, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Sometimes the most smallest things take up the most room in your heart🤗#saturdaynight#justmeandmaa😂 A post shared by ASL (@lokhandeankita) on May 27, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

So these were our picks from the week. Hope you liked them. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates on Bollywood and television.