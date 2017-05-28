When Sargun disobeyed Ravi, Ankita indulged in self love and Nia performed Bhangra in Spain – TV Insta This Week

I’m back with your weekly Instagram dose. I have got some adorable baby posts, a stunning photoshoot and some cool videos for you guys, this weekend. Scroll down…
Another video of Mouni Roy with Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters
TV celebs seem to be hopelessly in love with Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters and Mouni Roy definitely tops the list. The actress is seen spending a lot of time with them these days. And not only her, everyday we get to see a new picture or a video of a TV celebrity hanging out with these two dolls. The latest one to visit KV’s house was his Naagin 2 co-star Aashka Goradia. See how Mouni and Aashka are having fun with the little angels –
There’s no doubt a baby brings everyone so much joy, but we sometimes forget how much joy WE bring a baby, too. 🙂 This is all a child needs from a parent – a little bit of their time every day. 😊👶🏻 More than toys or anything else, they want us to laugh with them, play with them, let them know how loved they are. And when we spend time with kids, they FEEL that love. 🙂 And you’re so good at all this @karanvirbohra 😊❤️ @twinbabydiaries
Nia Sharma’s killer bhangra moves
Nia Sharma is currently in Spain, shooting for Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 along with Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Manveer Gurjar, and others. The show might demand them to look serious and competitive but our TV celebs leave no opportunity to have some fun. After all it’s not that easy to resist the temptation of dancing on Indian music. They recently broke into an impromptu bhangra after hearing Punjabi beats on the streets of Spain and the sight was absolutely amazing.
Tinaa Dattaa on magazine’s cover page
Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa might have been away from the small-screen since a long time but there are many things that have kept her busy. The actress recently featured on the cover page of a magazine and looked totally gorgeous in the bridal avatar.
Sargun Mehta’s singing debut
Sargun Mehta recently made her singing debut at one of her relative’s engagement ceremony. Apparently, her husband Ravi Dubey didn’t want her to upload this video on social media but it seems Sargun just couldn’t contain her excitement. Ravi is currently in Spain and what better opportunity could she have got to upload this video. Watch it now –
I have been warned against sharing this video but i am pretty much a rebel. I wanted to showoff my singing skills 😂😂.. it was last minute guys so i expect you to cut me some slack and ignore the sur amd taal . Ps: the person who asked to not share this absolutely amazing talent of mine is @ravidubey2312 . #chakitwedding #chakit
Ankita Lokhande’s self love
Ankita Lokhande‘s Instagram posts have always been hard to decipher. Post her heart-breaking separation with Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been indulging a lot into self-motivation and self-praise. But, we are definitely not complaining. The way she has handled herself after the break up is infact a huge inspiration for many.
“I love the person I’ve become bcoz I fought to become her”#selflove#selfrespect#selfcare#selfresponsibility ❤
So these were our picks from the week. Hope you liked them. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates on Bollywood and television.