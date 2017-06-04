When Shah Rukh Khan almost PUNCHED a guy for playing a nasty prank on him – watch video

We have seen the side of Shah Rukh Khan where he is a total sport. He can laugh at himself, make jokes on himself and sometimes even trolls people on Twitter in his wittiest possible way. But we recently saw the not-so-sporting side of SRK that we never want to personally experience. The actor was recently invited to Dubai to shoot for a Dubai Tourism campaign where the anchor played a nasty prank on the actor. King Khan got on with his promotional activities for Dubai Tourism but little did he know he was chosen as a victim in a prank show called Rameez Underground.

The actor fell in a mud pit during the promotional activities along with another girl and they were being approached by a giant chameleon. But SRK tried to put a brave face and hold it together. But when it was revealed that this was just a prank, he lost his cool on the anchor. This could probably be the angriest you’ve seen him so far. Not only did he call out the anchor but he was damn close to beating him up black and blue. The anchor did apologise but SRK refused to forgive him and asked him to get out of his sight. (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan survived a plane crash, accident on the set and a new name for his film, all in one week!)

Even though the anchor kept saying that he is a huge SRK fan and that he knows the star will forgive him, the Raees actor stormed out in anger. In fact, he even pinned the anchor down and was about to punch his face but refrained from doing so. King Khan just walked in his car and refused to speak with Rameez. He gave everyone a piece of his mind for putting him through this. This won’t be the first time that the actor has lost his cool in public. We all know and have seen what had happened at Wankhede stadium a few years back.

Check out this video of SRK getting pranked and losing his cool right here. The video has been going viral now.

So what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.