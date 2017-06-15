When Shah Rukh Khan made Salman Khan a babysitter, this is how he responded – Watch video

Since the time Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have revived their friendship, they are sort of inseparable as they have been seen quite a few times together – cycling or partying. In fact, while Shah Rukh Khan launched the poster of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan was the one who released the first look poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s then untitled, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Now during the promotions of Tubelight, in an interview with Red FM, the interviewer made Salman listen to an earlier recorded interview with Shah Rukh Khan, where King Khan can be heard talking to kids. And that’s when Shah Rukh Khan decides to involve Salman Khan into babysitting. The conversation goes like:

Kids: Salman Khan aapka bhai hai na?

Shah Rukh: Bhai se bhi badhkar hai

Kids: Aap log ka woh picture accha tha, Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh: Jab aap Kidzania jaoge na, toh main bolunga Salman aapko lekar jaaye. Main unse request karunga.

Salman: Accha bhala duty pe laga raha hai Shah Rukh. Also read: Not Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan but this actor made Salman Khan feel incompetent – watch video

Well, even though Salman took it in jest, we all know how good he is with kids. In fact during the shoot of Tubelight in Manali, Salman decided to surprise the kids on the set by creating an artificial rubber swimming pool. The kids, especially Matin, were delighted. Kabir Khan promptly gave them a day off and kids had a blast in their cute new pool! Also read: Salman Khan: Arbaaz is not directing Dabangg 3, says he will find a ‘good director’ for it

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen together in Tubelight that releases on June 23, 2017. The film has Salman Khan playing the character of a man-child, who is a bit slow in grasping and understanding things. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. He plays a magician.