When Shah Rukh Khan was in danger and called Sanjay Dutt for help!

Sanjay Dutt, the original rockstar of Bollywood, has returned to big screen with today released film, Bhoomi. While the film is receiving mixed response from the audience, Sanjay Dutt is praised by both fans and critics alike. As it was Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film after three years, he went all out in promoting the film as much as he could and appeared in various chat shows and TV shows. One of the chat shows that he appeared on was comedian, Dr. Sanket Bhosale’s Baba Ki Chowki. It was during the chat, Sanket asked him about an incident when Shah Rukh Khan felt he was in danger and called Sanjay Dutt up for help. Also read: Bhoomi movie review: Sanjay Dutt’s fine performance towers in this average revenge drama

As the incident happened a long time ago, Sanjay reminisced, “Woh kissa mujhe utna yaad nahin hai, Shah Rukh naya tha tab aur main gaya tha. Maine Shah Rukh ko bola tha ki tujhe zindagi mein kabhi kuch chahiye toh maine hamesha rahoonga tumhare saath. Yeh gaadi bhi chahiye toh gaadi rakh, kuch bhi chahiye…Tu akela nahin hai main hoon, teri family hoon main, tera bhai hoon.” (I don’t remember it exactly, it was a long time ago, Shah Rukh was new at that time, and I had gone to meet him. I told him whenever you need me, I’ll always be there. Take my car if you want, whatever you want. You are not alone, I am your family, I am your brother).

He further added, “Ek bahut khoobsurat cheez Shah Rukh Khan mein hai ki woh insaan woh cheez bhoola nahin hai. Halanki maine aisa kuch kiya bhi nahin. Lekin aaj tak woh bolta hai, uska ehsaas karta hai aur mujhe behad izzat deta hai. Thanks.” (Shah Rukh is such a beautiful human that he hasn’t forgotten about it. Even though I didn’t do anything. But even today he talks about it and gives me so much respect). Also read: Jai Lava Kusa and Kingsman:Golden Circle opens better than Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar and Newton

Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is in theatres and let us know what y’all think about it in the comments section below.

