When Sonam Kapoor made around 150 calls to acquire that one outfit for her wardrobe

That's not even novel for a fashionista like Sonam Kapoor. Isn't she the one who is responsible for making us aware of what the term 'fashionista' means? Sonam was always an ardent follower of fashion but never a slave to trends. She would, in fact, invent trends for others to follow. Her style sense has always been praised by the media, all around the world. She's a favourite with the fashion pundits and her sense of style is quirky, bold and anything but ordinary. Sonam is a lady with refined taste and her love for high-end labels is unquestionable. Hence, it didn't come as a surprise to us when the actress revealed her efforts to get hold of that one luxury piece she had always eyed.

In one of the early interviews with Vogue India, where they took us inside Sonam Kapoor's closet, the actress revealed her most prized possession and why it would always be special to her. The Neerja actress was once fascinated by a black leather jacket with silver studs from the house of Burberry. She could have bought it easily but only one piece was left in the warehouse. Sonam then called the store aound 100 or 150 times to get hold of that jacket and today she's the proud owner of it. She even wore the jacket once during the promotions of her multi-starrer action thriller, Players.

Sonam Kapoor’s love for fashion and her admiration for the same is the reason why Deepika Padukone chose her over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when it came to Cannes outings. The actress was asked to name one actress between Sonam and Aish, who had better outings at Cannes. DP unhesitatingly chose Sonam and we agree with her to some extent. Ms Kapoor’s choices are never monotonous nor do they follow any similar pattern. She tries experimenting and nails her looks on most occasions.