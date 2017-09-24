When Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Leone’s AWKWARD pictures made our Sunday

It’s a Sunday and we have with us a new set of awkward pictures. We just love our Bollywood celebs who never disappoint us and entertain us every day. Posing for media and shutterbugs is so cliched and not amusing at all. So why not get clicked at your candid best and give your fans a new reason to smile? But what we term as candid could be well, awkward for our beloved celebs. That usually happens when you have so many shutterbugs clicking you at random events. This week, too, we have a new set of pictures which made us laugh till our stomachs ached. Curious to know what we are talking about? Let us enlighten you further…

Taapsee Pannu didn’t look happy in Varun Dhawan’s company

Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan were in Kolkata promoting Judwaa 2 when this picture was clicked. And going by Taapsee’s expression, she didn’t really seem pleased in co-star Varun Dhawan’s company. Now, this could be for the picture and a way to pull his legs. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu wants to work with Salman Khan next

Ajay Devgn’s awkward hug to Sanjay Dutt

It was a co-incidence that Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were simultaneously shooting for the same episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi. They were in the same vicinity with their team members when Sanjay decided to meet his friend of so many years. Ajay definitely was startled to see Sanjay and was happy to interact with him after so many years. But the same excitement wasn’t really captured in this picture. This snap gives us a feeling that Vaastav star was forcibly hugging his Rascals co-star, while the later was just not interested. Also Read: Don’t know about patching up with Salman Khan but Sanjay Dutt is having whale of a time with Ajay Devgn – view HQ pics

Why was Amrita Arora Ladakh so shocked?

Amrita Arora Ladakh was attending her best friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday party two days back when this picture was clicked below her residence. Amu, as she’s fondly called by her friends, was all smiles for the camera and merrily posing for the paparazzi but what went wrong suddenly? You get an impression that she was shocked to see someone there. We wonder who!

Sunny Leone’s face pack gone all wrong

Sunny Leone ended up scaring little children with her face painted picture. Now we have no qualms if she’s putting up a face mask but the least she can do is not post it on social media. Especially when she has such a huge fan following! Such pictures can scare anyone and everyone. Also Read: Shocking! What is Sunny Leone doing to her face? View pics

Jacqueline Fernandez caught in a rather awkward pose

Varun Dhawan definitely got it all wrong while promoting Judwaa 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Dance Plus 3. As the stars ended their performance on a high note, Varun missed the timing and ended up in a rather awkward pose.

Next week, we’ll be back with more such celebs with their awkward moments….