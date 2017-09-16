When Varun Dhawan, Taimur Ali Khan and Parineeti Chopra’s viral pictures broke the internet

The internet is a crazy place and it doesn’t take time for stuff to go viral. Moments after you upload a picture, you start getting reactions to it and if the person in question is a celebrity, then it often becomes a hot matter of discussion. While some celebs fall prey to trolls on Twitter, others are just successful in taking the internet by a storm. To have a quick recap for you guys, we bring to you five most viral pictures/videos that broke the internet this week and became a hot topic of discussion. Be it Varun Dhawan flaunting his underwear brand or Taimur Ali Khan’s bonding with Laksshya Kapoor, these pictures engaged social media addicts. Curious to know more about them? Let’s check it out below…

No, it wasn’t Calvin Klein for Varun Dhawan

How many times have we seen actors or models flaunt their Calvin Klein or Dolce & Gabbana underwear? But Varun Dhawan isn’t the one who follows the crowd and prefers to make his own statement. So, the actor didn’t really pose to flaunt any international brand this time. In fact, he chose to flaunt a brand which was so not starry. And he even got trolled for the same reason. Twitterati went berserk figuring out why the actor had opted to endorse such a brand. But then it was Varun! He not only did he manage the situation, but his apt reply made everyone go ROFL. Also Read: Varun Dhawan gets trolled for sporting a particular underwear brand, but it’s his apt reply that will make you ROFL!

Meet the future BFFs of Bollywood – Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s darling son, Taimur Ali Khan is the apple of everyone’s eyes, including ours. Every picture of his goes viral on the internet and it won’t be wrong to say that he automatically brings a bright smile on our faces. Kareena was always a great friend of Tusshar Kapoor and their bonding goes back a long way. So it’s an obvious fact that their kids, too, will bond like besties and we can actually see it happening. Since Taimur attended Laksshya’s first birthday party, their play dates have just taken off. We guess the toddlers adore each other and why shouldn’t they!

Parineeti Chopra was skinny-shamed

Now it was a different case for Parineeti Chopra as the actress was trolled for shedding all her extra kilos. Pari, who was always on the heavier side when she entered the industry, underwent a drastic change when she lost oodles of weight and joined the list of skinny actresses. But her fans didn’t really approve of it. They think she looked better before and her weight loss is so not charming. The actress was trolled for this picture of hers which she posted during her Australian holiday but she chose to ignore the trolls. Also Read: Parineeti Chopra’s look from her Australian holiday album is inspired by Rihanna?

Riya Sen’s lip-lock with hubby

Riya Sen recently got married to her beau, Shivam Tiwari, in a hush-hush ceremony and their pictures from honeymoon have gone viral for the obvious reasons. Especially this particular picture of her kissing her hubby had to make eyeballs pop. Indian viewers are not used to seeing PDA, so whenever they come across something that’s not conventional, it’s bound to get all the attention.

Riya Sen’s love making scene from Ragini MMS returns gets leaked

Riya Sen had to shoot for an extremely intimate scene with her co-star Nishant Malkani in Ragini MMS returns. Earlier the scene was to be an extremely explicit one but when the actress suggested that she would be uncomfortable while shooting it, the director toned it down. Somehow the lovemaking scene got leaked online and the video spread like wildfire all over the internet. We are sure that the makers were highly disappointed with it but nothing could be done about it. Also Read: A TOPLESS Karishma Sharma gets wild and raunchy with Siddharth Gupta on the first poster of Ragini MMS Returns