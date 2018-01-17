When will Iulia Vantur work with Salman Khan? The Romanian beauty answers…

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur maintain that they are good friends. They have been so for a while now. We have seen the Romanian model tag along with Salman on outdoor shoots and we have seen her make her singing debut with him too. But one thing that we are yet to see is the two sharing screen space. There have been speculations on multiple occasions that they would be seen in the same frame in some movie but nothing shaped up. Iulia was present at the launch of her music video, Harjaai, with Maneish Paul, where she was once again asked about the same – when will the audience see her on the big screen with Salman Khan?

There are fans who are dying to see the alleged couple work together. “I don’t know (when you will see me on the big screen with Salman Khan). Maybe when he sings on the big screen. He can do anything, so let’s see. But I don’t know for now,” Iulia answered. In fact, the reason we might not see them together on screen any time soon might be that Iulia is not interested in movies to begin with. “I am not interested to act in any Bollywood movie,” she added when probed further. (Also read: Are Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur ever planning to get married? Not everything is our will, says the actress)

Talking about her equation with Salman, she said, “It’s an honour to be known as Salman Khan’s friend. It doesn’t bother me to be tagged as that.” Well, we totally agree with that. It is indeed an honour to be known as his friend. As for her previous statement about not wanting to star in any Bollywood film, we aren’t quite happy. Audience would love to see her on the big screen.