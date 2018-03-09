WhenYouAreRahul, do what Shah Rukh Khan did in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil To Pagal Hai

For a while now, Twitter has been abuzz with the hashtag #WhenyouareRahul. Now that’s about Rahul Gandhi saying certain things in a speech which Twitter decided to troll him on. We wouldn’t like to get into that space at all. But the hashtag sure gave us an idea. It made us think as to what does Rahul mean to us? Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and only Shah Rukh Khan. So we thought, why not visit what the actor taught us through his films when he played Rahul. Now the actor has been called Rahul in a lot of movies – some were hits while others weren’t. Check out what he preached through his films…

Pyar dosti hai … agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta … kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin … simple, pyar dosti hai (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Rahul aur Anjali ka jhagda was famous in college in Karan Johar’s debut directorial. We so wanted to enrol ourselves in that college…we mean you can be famous just by being friends and playing basketball. How cool! But SRK gave us life lessons here too. You need to be friends first to be in a relationship. And you thought she was friendzoning you… learn from the master!

Rahul…naam to suna hi hoga (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)

Isn’t it cool to introduce yourself to a girl you have taken a fancy for by saying, “Hi, this is Rahul, naam to suna hi hoga.” Even if she doesn’t know you, she would definitely remember Shah Rukh Khan and your job is done! Didn’t a guy requested SRK to help him propose to his girl on Twitter? Told ya… SRK is an institution in himself!

Dil ki gali bahut choti hoti hai … us mein yah toh paisa reh sakta hai, yah pyar (Yes Boss)

This is for those who think they don’t have time for love. Shah Rukh Khan tells you what to choose when you need to choose between money and love. The actor chose love, of course, in the film. So what does that teach us? Men will always choose love over money…at least we would like to believe that.

Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho … toh hamesha dil ki suno (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

It is said that our dil and dimaag think differently. Scientifically, it will be difficult to prove, but Shah Rukh Khan ne bol diya…to bas bol diya. He taught us to follow our heart and look where it got us!

Don’t underestimate the power of a common man’ (Chennai Express)

Rahul, here, teaches us how the Common Man is a sota hua sher and threatens, ungli matt kar jag gaya cheer phaad dega. Okay… that’s a dialogue from Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, but isn’t it relevant here too? Didn’t he take on burly men for his love, Deepika Padukone? Love can do things to you…whether you are common or special!

What not to do as RAHUL!

However, not all Rahul were good. Don’t ever turn into Shah Rukh Khan from Darr and go Kkkiraan… on anyone. Mumbai Police will be at your doorstep soon enough. Also, ditch being just a prop Rahul in a situation like Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. Rahul losing his sanity is not something we are happy with. Isn’t it? So which Rahul do you prefer?