2 States, Half Girlfriend, Ishaqzaade: Which Arjun Kapoor movie do you love the most? Vote now

Arjun Kapoor is one of the best actors we have from the gen next. The heartthrob of the nation turns 32 today, and we have a task for his loyal legion of fans. He has earned this army of loving fans with his off screen charm, persona, sense of humour, and of course with his on screen roles. He has starred in a variety of roles in a career spanning over 5 years. He has hit films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States in his kitty, and strong performances like Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend.

Ishaqzaade (2012)

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with this YRF venture opposite Parineeti Chopra. He played a rowdy small town guy who falls for a girl of a different religion. Hiss character has many shades in the film. In the first half he was a sneaky guy pretending to love a girl just to extract revenge, and then he goes on to save that very girl from every danger. He played this layered role with a shade that could only be defined as a beautiful paradox of charming and arrogant.

2 States (2014)

In this movie based on a Chetan Bhagat novel by the same name, we got to see Arjun as an out and out romantic hero. Every nerd across the nation could relate to his character, and a big credit of it goes to the way Arjun played the role. All charming, and a delight to watch on screen.

Ki & Ka (2016)

Arjun Kapoor broke gender stereotypes with this R Balki film, starring Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. He played a homemaker in this modern romantic tale. He garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of Kabir Bansal. He brought in a sense of freshness to the character, and made sure Kabir Bansal did not become a caricature.

Finding Fanny (2014)

Arjun played Savvio in this road film. He starred opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie was praised for its clutter breaking effort and the actor’s performance was received positively.

Half Girlfriend (2017)

He starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this Mohit Suri directed romantic drama. We saw Arjun cry his heart out in this one, and cried along with him. His performance was truly moving, and deserves all the appreciation in the world.

So, we leave the tougher task to you all. Tell us which Arjun Kapoor movie do you love the most?

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan. He plays double role and stars alongside his real life uncle Anil Kapoor in this out and out comedy. Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty play his love interests in the film, which is slated to release on July 28.