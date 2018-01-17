Which bikini does Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla look hotter in? Vote now!

Benafsha Soonawalla, who was a contestant on the just concluded reality show, Bigg Boss 11, recently posted hot photos of herself from her Thailand vacation on her Instagram handle. Previously, we have already seen her stepping into the pool wearing sexy swimwear inside the Bigg Boss house. Not only that, her Instagram handle is full of pictures of her flaunting bikinis. The sexy actress opted for a golden bikini this time. It is sexy yet super chic. In fact, we cannot help but gush over how sensuous Benafsha is looking in this picture. With orange glasses, sun-kissed hair and a quirky expression, the picture ticks off all the boxes. Benafsha is not posing but is looking extremely hot.

On the other hand, look at Benafsha donning the monochrome tube bikini some days earlier during the same holiday. She surely has wooed many with her sheer confidence. She knows how to flaunt her svelte figure. Her picture is enough to make you want more. But recently, she was trolled for her bikini looks by some users. One called her a shameless person for posing in a bikini while another user termed her characterless. Users also took the opportunity to vent their anger for her statements on Bigg Boss 11 show. But soon her fans came to her rescue and slammed the trolls for spreading negativity. They also asked Benafsha to ignore these and keep entertaining them as she has always. Check out the picture right here… (Also read: Big Boss 11 : Priyank Sharma clarifies that he loves ex contestant Benafsha Soonawalla – watch video!)

We are having a tough time picking a favourite out of these two. So, which bikini does Benafsha look hotter in? Please vote and let us know…