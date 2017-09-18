Which Emmy appearance of Priyanka Chopra did you like more?

The much awaited 69th Emmy Awards took place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, last night. It was a roaring affair with the who’s who attending this starry night. This year along with HBO shows, many streaming shows of Netflix, Amzong and Hulu shone in the limelight with a staggering number of nominations between them. The Handmaid’s Tale took away awards in the Outstanding director, outstanding writing and in the outstanding supporting actress category followed by Saturday Night live and The Big Little Lies who dominated the winner’s scene as well. Moving on from Awards, Let’s talk about one of the star attractions of Emmys 2017 – Priyanka Chopra! Just like last year, her red carpet was much anticipated. The long wait was over as the Quantico star made a dazling appearance in an ivory white Bailman gown. The gown was studded with jewels and flaunted a feathered tapering end. The actress teamed the gown with dark berry lips and a sleek ponytail. She presented the award for Outstanding Writing for Variety series along with Anthony Anderson. Before presenting the award the two joked about ‘not going to bed together’ While Priyanka Chopra has made it to Elle’s best dressed Emmys list this year, we can’t help but recall of her fiery red appearance at the Emmys last year. Also Read; Emmys 2017: Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale beat Stranger Things, Westworld to take maximum awards

The actress left eveyrone stunned in a one shoulder, chiffon all red gown at Emmys 2016. Her twirls om the Red Carpet made for quite the statement. Red lips and a sleek ponytail completed the look. But her dress was not the only talking point. Her flirtatious banter with Tom Hiddleston didn’t go unnoticed.She presented the award with Thor star who also got her to twirl on the stage! Not just that–The two were openly flirting with eaCh other whilst taking selfies and talking to other guests. Also, the two exchanged numbers even at the end of it. Ahem! Ahem! This ‘new friendship’ at the Emmys was quite the attention stealer.

Now that we have described both appearances to you – which one did you like more? The Ivory, shimmery gown or the all red chiffon twirly gown? VOTE and tell us! We can’t wiat to know what you think.