Which one of these holiday looks from Mouni Roy’s closet do you love the most? Vote Now

Looks like Mouni Roy is on a long vacation after Naagin 2 wrapped up. Not only is she having a blast in Chicago but she is nailing the style game over there. The actress is posting pictures of her looks every day and we can’t get enough of it. If you are planning to revamp your wardrobe, you must definitely take some style cues from her. Mouni is one fashionista that you must follow on Instagram. If not her TV shows, she does manage to stun us with her outfits. Be it her casual look or a festive one or even her glamorous avatar, she always gets it right.

The actress seems to be experimenting a lot with bright colours and prints. Her holiday looks are exactly why we suggest you stalk her a tad bit on Instagram. Just for fashion inspiration. We especially loved the pink separates and the olive green off-shoulder dress that she paired with boots. Her beachwear was quite off-beat and monochromatic. She proved that you don’t need to wear a bikini to look hot at the beach! Check out some of her latest holiday looks right here and vote for your favourite look below. We bet you’ll love all these looks. (ALSO READ: Mouni Roy to debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold – True or false?)

The olive green off-shoulder dress paired with a hat and boots

I have made a decision to walk under my favourite ceiling (sky) breathe the best incense (fresh air) glow in the best high lights (sun) & be the belle of the ball (earth) 💋 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

The monochrome beachwear look

I mean 🔥 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

The one-shoulder dress with frills

Like a heroine in a romance novella 🦋 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

The leopard print charm

a windy witchy wednesday A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Pink separates

This cuddling weather, the saved kisses , standing on her rooftop; imaged in my mind etc etc .. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

