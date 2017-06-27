Which one of these holiday looks from Mouni Roy’s closet do you love the most? Vote Now

Looks like Mouni Roy is on a long vacation after Naagin 2 wrapped up. Not only is she having a blast in Chicago but she is nailing the style game over there. The actress is posting pictures of her looks every day and we can’t get enough of it. If you are planning to revamp your wardrobe, you must definitely take some style cues from her. Mouni is one fashionista that you must follow on Instagram. If not her TV shows, she does manage to stun us with her outfits. Be it her casual look or a festive one or even her glamorous avatar, she always gets it right.
The actress seems to be experimenting a lot with bright colours and prints. Her holiday looks are exactly why we suggest you stalk her a tad bit on Instagram. Just for fashion inspiration. We especially loved the pink separates and the olive green off-shoulder dress that she paired with boots. Her beachwear was quite off-beat and monochromatic. She proved that you don’t need to wear a bikini to look hot at the beach! Check out some of her latest holiday looks right here and vote for your favourite look below. We bet you’ll love all these looks. (ALSO READ: Mouni Roy to debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold – True or false?)
The olive green off-shoulder dress paired with a hat and boots
The monochrome beachwear look
The one-shoulder dress with frills
The leopard print charm
Pink separates
Which one of these outfits would you vote as the best one? Vote right here and tell us what you think in the comments below.