While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif couldn’t stop smiling, Salman Khan looked grumpy as they returned from IFFI 2017

The closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India was indeed a starry affair. While we always knew Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will bring the curtains down on this week long fiesta, Akshay Kumar’s appearance was a surprise element. Yes, the Padman star joined Katrina, Salman, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra to grace the occasion and end it on a memorable note. We did see the Tiger Zinda Hai stars and Akshay Kumar leaving for the IFFI venue in Goa together but guess they returned separately. After making some stunning appearances on the red carpet, the stars returned to the city late in the night. Also Read: IFFI 2017: Did Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar avoid each other on purpose?

While Akshay Kumar returned with Karan Johar and his Brothers co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan followed them together. Akshay and Karan will collaborate on their next project which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and though Salman was a co-producer in it, he later backed out. Akshay, Sid and Karan especially were seen in a jolly mood as they happily posed for the media even at such an odd hour before exchanging some pleasantries and heading for their respective cars. Also Read: IFFI 2017 winners list: Amitabh Bachchan and Parvathy bag top honours

Salman on the other hand looked grumpy. Yes, the same star who couldn’t stop smiling while flying to Goa looked uninterested and peevish as he stepped out of the airport with his bodyguard and Katrina Kaif. Wonder what was the reason behind his foul mood since Kat looked chirpy as always.

The closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India ended on a high note and the show was extremely successful this year. Though the festival faced some controversies revolving around the screening of S Durga and Nude, it was otherwise as smooth as silk.