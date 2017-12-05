While Bigg Boss 11 takes over Twitter, we list down five celebs we adore on the social media platform

When it comes to Twitter, South films have given a damn defeat to Bollywood this year. Baahubali and Mersal were the two most discussed film on the social media platforms. Of course, we know the might of SS Rajamouli’s war epic and Vijay’s Mersal also made people talk with issues like GST and medical malpractices. On TV, it was Bigg Boss which was the most discussed topic. Both the Tamil and Hindi versions have created a rage on social media. We know that contestants like Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Shilpa Shinde trend every night. Shilpa has been the highest trending contestant ever with 3,29,000 people tweeting on #Shilpawinninghearts. There are a few other TV celebs whom we also adore on Twitter. Here is our fave five…(Also Read: Bigg Boss becomes the most trending topic on Twitter along with Padmavati, Baahubali 2 and Mersal)

Karan Patel

Followers: 535K

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is pretty active on Twitter. He has been on a roll recently with his tweets directed against a #MissGrace inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Karan uses the medium to express his views and he is a pretty frank guy, which makes it fun. He is also at the forefront of causes especially those related to the welfare of animals. From caring for strays to finding homes for abandoned pets, he proved he is damn serious about the cause. However, his conversations on Twitter relating to Bigg Boss 11 have made him the talk of the town. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel wants Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta or Shilpa Shinde to win the show)

Gauahar Khan

Followers: 2.24M

The lissome actress has a crazy fan following on social media. Gauahar loves to interact on Twitter with fans. She is also quick to praise achievements saluting women power. She is someone who puts across her point wonderfully in the given characters. Like Karan, she has been active tweeting about Bigg Boss 11 and has earned a lot of love with her sharp observations on certain contestants. People also adore her on Instagram. The actress is surely has some power on social media. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Bani J stands up for Gauahar Khan, but doesn’t want to pass any judgement on Hina Khan)

Nakuul Mehta

Followers: 298K

A favourite, Nakuul can easily be termed as one of the best celebs on social media, Bollywood and TV including. Nakuul is wonderful with his words and can put across his thoughts brilliantly. He interacts with his fans and is quick to support any good cause. A cricket fan, he tweets about the game quite regularly. His twitter chats with Surbhi Chandna and writer Harneet Singh are maximum fun to read. The man has a sense of humour and it shows on Twitter. (Also Read: Post AVTA win, Nakuul Mehta chills with Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka in London ; view pics!)

Kishwer Merchantt

Followers: 310 K

Kishwer is pretty active on Twitter and is known to speak her mind. She shares a number of glamorous pictures as well. Kish is also pretty active on Bigg Boss chat. She also retweets every fan mail and appreciative note.

Anita Hassanandani

Followers: 484K

The fashionista uses the medium to connect with her fans. Since, it is December and X’mas season, she is sharing makeup tips with followers. Anita also showers love on friends on her Twitter account. She is one of the most stylish and adorable celebs on social media.

If you have any other celebs whom you adore on Twitter, do let us know.