While Deepika, Alia, Aamir are taking Akshay’s Pad Man challenge, Mallika takes a dig on it

Mallika Dua and Akshay Kumar’s feud was one of the most talked about topics of last year. It started when she claimed that Akshay had passed a sexist comment during the Great Indian Challenge show. A war of words followed. While Akshay never commented on the matter, Mallika, it seems, still holds a grudge against him. When almost everyone, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others are taking up the #PadManChallenge, Mallika Dua slyly took a dig at it.

Uploading a series of stories on Instagram, Mallika said, “Always remember, each time you feel weak, each time you feel lesser than your equals, each time you feel you’ve been made to feel lesser for no reason and that the fight has just begun…When you feel society and the govt have not given you your due, hold up a sanitary pad and post a picture of it on Instagram. You will feel empowered. So empowered. Bye.” Mallika surely seems to have neither forgiven nor forgotten the matter. Check out her posts here… (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna defends husband Akshay Kumar in the Mallika Dua controversy says humour should be seen in its context)

Akshay’s Pad Man challenge has taken social media by a storm and is slowly turning into a movement. It all started when Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inspiration behind Akshay’s Pad Man, started the challenge. The challenge asks one to pose with a pad and tag others to take up the challenge. The challenge is not restricted to Bollywood or TV celebs only, commoners are also taking up the challenge.

