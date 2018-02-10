While Deepika Padukone’s candy stripe saree leaves us stunned; it’s her smile that we can’t take our eyes off

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Gala dinner last night where she received an award by the Italian consulate. The actress was seen lighting up the event with her bright smile right from the minute she set her foot at the venue. DP was joined by other B-town personalities like Randhir Kapoor, A R Rahman, Imtiaz Ali and a few others. Deepika is often seen opting for the typical ethnic attire for special occasions and this time was no different either. Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma leave the fashion police swooning with their stunning attires

The actress was seen donning a bright candy stripe saree by one of her favourite designers Sabyasachi. She paired her attire with a sexy backless full sleeves blouse with golden sequins around the wrist. DP was seen opting for a similar blouse during the promotions of Padmaavat on the sets of Bigg Boss. While that attire failed to impress us, this one surely gets a thumbs up from us. She paired her look with a signature Sabyasachi belt and put her hair up in a bun for the night. Check out the pictures below:

While DP’s latest look has left us stunned, we have grown bored of seeing the actress in a Sabyasachi attire for every other event. We hope the actress opts for another designer next time and dons a different look. During the event the actress spoke about Padmaavat success and said “I think and I have said this earlier as well, I think for me Ranveer’s contribution in the film as well as Shahid’s contribution in the film is something I will always always cherish because I think it was very gracious of them, I think it was very big hearted of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success but like I said it’s not over. I think this weekend is going to be exciting as well”