While everyone swooned over Shah Rukh and Suhana at Gauri Khan’s restaurant launch, Aryan Khan swiftly evaded all the attention

At Gauri Khan’s restaurant launch last while all eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, did you notice Aryan Khan? You might’ve missed his appearance because he slyly evaded them by coming in through some secret passageway! Well, that’s what we’re guessing ’cause he almost got away without addressing the paparazzi! Our shutterbugs managed to get just one click of the star kid as he left from the party. Now, we’re pretty sure that nobody noticed him enter the venue as he clearly wasn’t clicked by the media. This makes us wonder, why did he choose to have a hush hush entry.

On the other hand, Suhana took away all the limelight with daddy Shah Rukh. The father-daughter duo literally broke the internet with their pictures splashed everywhere. The superstar was extra protective of his daughter that evening as he kept her close to him. It was sweet and endearing to watch the doting dad ensure the safety of his daughter. Plus, she certainly looked like a million bucks in a tangerine hued dress. So obviously, nobody has been able to get over how pretty Suhana looked at the party. This reminds us, what’s more weird is that they all didn’t travel together! While Suhana was accompanied by Shah Rukh, Aryan didn’t even make a grand entry. Considering how it is Gauri’s event, she was already present at the venue to greet all the guests. The riddle for how the star kid (for whom, everyone is rooting) entered and why he maintained so much secrecy hasn’t bee solved yet. But you can check out the picture below where he is seen leaving the venue.

ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan spent the perfect Father’s Day with daughter Suhana all thanks to wife Gauri – View pic

We thought it was only Suhana, who attended the launch of the restaurant. However, looks like even Aryan was there, rooting for his mother. If you notice something, Aryan is pretty close to his mother while Suhana is a daddy’s girl. On several occasions, we have picked up images and cute moments shared between Gauri and her eldest son. So with both her kids being present for the launch, we have a hunch that maybe, just like Aryan, even AbRam made a quiet entry. Doesn’t sound much like the youngest Khan, does it? Maybe he may have come along brother Aryan and nobody noticed. We’ll wait for SRK to comment on this mystery.

Till then folks, stay hooked to this space…