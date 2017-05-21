While fans are divided over Rambo remake, Sylvester Stallone and Tiger Shroff have formed a mutual admiration club

The real Rambo has given his blessings to the Rambo cub! Some time back we had done a story on how Sylvester had wished Tiger Shroff good luck on his social networking site. However, we had this feeling that he was not too happy with the idea of Rambo being remade, when we read the entire caption of the post. However, apparently, we are wrong. It seems that Sylvester Stallone is quite happy that Tiger Shroff is being a part of the Indian remake, even though fans are quite divided on the idea.

When we thought that Sylvester should have posted the first look of Tiger Shroff’s Rambo, Sly went ahead and did exactly that (making us wonder if he reads BL…Wow!). In his new Insta post, Sylvester Stallone posted the new Rambo poster with a very sweet caption, that would send Tiger Shroff over the moon. This is what he wrote, “I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it…” I love the phrase ‘Eye of the Tiger’!

Here’s the post…

I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it… A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 20, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Like I said before, Tiger Shroff is really over the moon as he thanked Sylvester Stallone for his support and love. This is what Tiger Shroff had tweeted,

There will always and only be ONE “eye of the tiger” for us cubs you rule the jungle! Thank you so much sir! @TheSlyStallone https://t.co/9SQi9Kzujr — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 21, 2017

Now that Sylvester Stallone had no problems with Tiger Shroff stepping into his shoes and has given his blessings to the project, who are we mere mortals to question the move?

Let the carnage begin!