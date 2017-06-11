While fans are going crazy about Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali have a quiet dinner – view HQ pics

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan defends the title of his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal) After officially announcing the title of their first film – Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali were spotted together for the first time last night outside a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. Shah Rukh looked extremely handsome in a checkered blue and black shirt paired with blue denims.. I mean, I don’t really get it. How does this man manage to look so sexy every time he steps out of the house? He was seen stepping out of the eatery with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who had a casual outing in white. The first posters of their film have been making much noise especially for its hatke title. At an event recently, Ranbir Kapoor said that he suggested the title of this film..and now that SRK and Imtiaz made a joint appearance, we were actually wanting them to spill some beans on this and tell us something more about it. Nevertheless, we are assuming the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal are soon going to start considering that it’s releasing on August 4, so we’re expecting them to talk about it then.. Meanwhile, check out the pictures right below.

Doesn’t SRK look dashing?

Jab Harry Met Sejal was initially titled Rehnuma. However he makers and Shah Rukh himself soon clarified that that’s not the original title of the film. Then rumours started doing the rounds that the film was titled Raula. However, there were no official confirmations on that either. And when a couple of days ago, SRK announced that the film has been titled Jab Harry Met Sejal, it kinda left us puzzled. Because with names like The Ring and Rehnuma coming up, we thought the title of the film be something on those lines. Regardless of that, we are just glad that SRK and Imtiaz are coming together for the first time. This in itself is a primary reason to watch out for the film. Let’s see what the songs and trailer have in store for us.

Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role is slated to release on August 4.