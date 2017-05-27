While Imtiaz Ali chooses Raula as the title of his SRK-Anushka Sharma film, King Khan is still in two minds about it!

Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has its release date, August 11, in place, but the title is still to be locked! Initially, the working title was The Ring. But the producers decided against an English title as it doesn’t go with the film, and chose Rehnuma, meaning guide. There was some debate about the audiences not getting the meaning of the Urdu word and now the latest is that the team has decided on Raula, which means ‘noise’ in Punjabi. Sources say that Raula is Imitaz’s choice, but Shah Rukh, who is doing a film with the director for the first time, hasn’t yet given his nod to the title. SRK is still in search of an apt title for the movie, a romantic drama, that has him playing a European tour guide and Anushka, a Gujarati touring girl. A major portion of the film has already been shot in Budapest, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Prague, while one schedule was filmed in Punjab. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan sorry we’d like to crop you from this Sara – Aryan pic just so that KJo would get his perfect cast)

The first look of the film with the release date was unveiled sans its title by Salman Khan on Twitter last year in November. He wrote, “Date maine decide kar di. Title tum log decide kar lo.” Now, the film is two months away from its release, but they are still scouting for it. Wonder if they will call it Raula or something else? Interestingly, all the titles that have come up so far start with the letter ‘R’! Which seems to have been lucky for SRK. Case in point, Raees! This is Shah Rukh Khan’s third film with Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He also did a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Shah Rukh Khan is very kicked about the film as it is his first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. Fans are super excited about the flick as both have romance as their forte. However, they maintain they are doing something both of them haven’t done so far in their illustrious careers. Imtiaz is thrilled to work with Shah Rukh Khan as both share similar sensibilities in many ways. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Also Read: Don’t miss Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose in the Tubelight trailer – watch video)