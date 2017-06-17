While other actresses are busy nailing their fashion game, here’s what Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha is up to – view pics

Don’t be fooled by the bubbly and romantic Pragya who keeps following Abhi around making sure he is safe and is in love with her. The actress, in real life, is a total bookworm and we love her for that. Not to mention, the actress has a really good taste in books. It’s really impressive. Sriti Jha being a Potterhead is like frosting on the cake! Her hobby is quite contagious, too. And we say this because she has passed on some of it to her bestie, Mouni Roy, too. The actress has been posting nothing but pictures of her books and how she passes her time reading with a cup of tea.

It’s a perfect hobby to pick up, especially during monsoon. It’s too beautiful to sit by the window with your favourite book and a cup of tea/ coffee while it’s raining. In fact, Sriti’s recent Instagram post is completely Pinterest worthy. The actress is sitting on a couch with a bookshelf wallpaper behind. She is in her most comfortable outfit and is reading a book she recently purchased. If only she had posted a picture of mentioned which book caught her attention in this post! Check out these bookstagrams of the actress right here. (ALSO READ: Decoding Kumkum Bhagya’s success mantra: 5 ways in which Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia’s show has managed to stay on top of the TRP charts)

🤓 A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

Back to basics with this one🤓 P.s: booklovers/collectors/ connoisseurs Checkout the penguin puffin in bloom collection. Its such dear addition for any bookshelf #booksandtea #chaiaurkitaab #anneofgreengables #canadianliterature #bookstagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

‘It was impossible, of course, but when did they ever stop any dreamer from dreaming?’- laini Taylor #strangethedreamer #bookstagram #lainitaylor #bookstagram #chaiaurkitaab #booksandtea A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Feet up in the skyyyyeeee😬😬😬😬😬 Happy vanday!!! #bookstagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

Who needs a book buying ban? #nothappening #bookstagram #juniperbooks #jdsallinger A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

#chaiaurkitaab #booksandtea #bookstagram #lainitaylor #strangethedreamer A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Forward… A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on May 31, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Camomile iced tea … qualifies for #chaiaurkitaab ? #strangethedreamer #lainitaylor #bookstagram #booksandtea A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on May 30, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Let the adventure begin #thedeathlyhallows #harrypotter #potterhead #booksandtea #chaiaurkitaab A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

And these just a bunch of posts about books. Her Instagram account is a visual treat for book nerds like us! Hey Sriti, if you’re reading this, I strongly feel you should start a book club soon. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.