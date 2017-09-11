While Sara Ali Khan is already shooting for her Bollywood debut, Jhanvi Kapoor will begin work on the Sairat remake this November

Two star kids – Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are all set to make their big Bollywood debut next year. Both these hotties have a huge fan following on social media already and fan clubs have started pitting them against one other even before their debut films were announced. However, while Sara Ali Khan has already started shooting for Kedarnath, there was no clarity on when Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut film will hit the floors till now. However, according to a report in DNA After Hrs, we can confirm that Jhanvi is all set to start working on the Sairat remake this November.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Sairat remake is being planned on a large scale. When a diva like Jhanvi is about to make her debut, it has to be something big right? Well, according multiple reports, we hear that the story will be set in an urban setting with Jhanvi playing an upper middle class or rich diva, while Ishaan will play a macho guy from the poor section of the society. Both, Jhanvi and Ishaan are grooming themselves for the role and have been taking dance and acting classes. They have also been spotted going out for dinner and movie dates, so that they can bond with each other and break the ice. (ALSO READ – Round 1: Sara Ali Khan triumphs over Jhanvi Kapoor in the Bollywood game – here’s how)

There were reports in between that the director of the original Sairat, Nagraj Manjule, was also approached to help give some proper guidance for the remake, however he wasn’t too happy with the changes in the script and hence, decided to snub Karan Johar. But, he soon quashed these rumours and told a leading entertainment portal that any sensible person would help if he has been asked to. (ALSO READ – Decoding Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s MASTERPLAN ahead of their Bollywood debut)

