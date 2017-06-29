While Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been invited to join the Oscar’s Academy, why has Shah Rukh Khan been snubbed?

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a few other Indian celebrities have been invited to be a part of the Oscars’ Academy Class of 2017. All these stars are top celebrities in India and have given some fantastic performances over the past few years. However, one very known name is missing from the list. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan. He is a global icon and his films are huge in the overseas market. He has made some brilliant contributions to Indian cinema. But why has the superstar been snubbed by the Oscars’ Academy? (ALSO READ – Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan invited to the Oscar Academy’s Class of 2017)

While we do not know the exact reason why the Academy decided to snub Shah Rukh, we did a little research of our own and came to know that there are a lot of technical rules and regulations to become a part of the Academy. As per the official Oscars website, “Under Article III Section 1, Membership shall be by invitation of the Board of Governors. Invitations to active membership shall be limited to those persons active in the motion picture arts and sciences, or credited with screen achievements, or who have otherwise achieved distinction in the motion picture arts and sciences and who, in the opinion of the Board, are qualified for membership. To be considered for invitation to membership in the Actors Branch of the Academy, an individual must:

# Have a minimum of three theatrical feature film credits, in all of which the roles played were scripted roles, one of which was released in the past five years, and all of which are of a caliber that reflect the high standards of the Academy.

and/or

# Have been nominated for an Academy Award in one of the acting categories.

or

# Have, in the judgment of the Actors Branch Executive Committee, otherwise achieved unique distinction, earned special merit or made an outstanding contribution as a motion picture actor. (ALSO READ – YAY! Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan’s next film – read details)

While we feel SRK does fall in one or two of these categories, the Board might not have felt so. But he is the only one of the big names to be snubbed. We tried to reach out to Shah Rukh Khan‘s publicists for a reaction or a quote, but the superstar remained unavailable for comment. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about the Oscars’ Academy snubbing Shah Rukh Khan? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!