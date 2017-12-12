While SRK calls Anushka – Virat the ‘Real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, Kajol does NOT approve of ‘Virushka’

How heartwarming is to see newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli taking over the internet? I mean, their wedding pictures are not just too cute for words but also something that makes you say what dreams are made of. Such is the kind of vibe right now that even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist from tweeting one of the most adorable pictures from Anushka-Virat’s wedding album that he captioned it saying, “Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health.” Well, there was no way SRK could have not mentioned ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ in his tweet considering Anushka’s first film was titled the same that too with SRK and there…there…she goes on to live her very own version of “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” with Virat today. Interestingly, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi also completes 9 years today, which again marks a beautiful coincidence. Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Virat Kohli spent 3 months hunting for the perfect wedding ring for Anushka Sharma

However, Kajol’s wish for Virushka is quite and exception from the many “congratulations and oh-so-cute’ messages’ flooding the internet. Not that she is unhappy hearing the wedding news but she is not really liking the fact how Virat and Anushka are being addressed as “Virushka” and not by their individual names. “Best of luck @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Good wishes galore! Btw, much prefer ur individual names to the ‘Virushka’ combo! But your combo I’m sure will work beautifully.”, tweeted the actress with a wink smiley at the end. Here, check out the tweets below:

Best of luck @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Good wishes galore! Btw, much prefer ur individual names to the ‘Virushka’ combo! But your combo I’m sure will work beautifully. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) December 12, 2017

Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017

Do you agree with Kajol? Or are you Team #Virushka? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on Anushka-Virat’s wedding ceremonies. PS: As per a statement issued by the two, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December 2017, followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December 2017.” The spokesperson adds, “Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.”