After tackling wrestling in Dangal, Aamir Khan’s protegees Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra show off their moves in a dance studio – Watch video

If you thought that the Dangal girls – Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, would seldom meet after the film was over and done with, how wrong were you! The girls are, in fact, living it up. They are spotted hanging out together quite often. So it turns out that their camaraderie was not a show put up for the sake of the cameras during film promotions. They indeed are good friends. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s fondness for Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra speaks volumes about their equation – view HQ pics)

Recently, the two attended dance classes together. That’s right! If you rue the fact that you didn’t get to see them shake a leg in a film that was all about wrestlimg, here’s putting an end to your misery. Sanya took to her Instagram account to share a video of them practising some moves in a dance studio. She captioned the pic as, “Saturday night doing what I love doing the most! Sigh! Attended a dance class after 4 year. Thank you @donny.allstars and @shazebsheikh for the lovely workshop. Choreography by @donny.allstars 😍#yesthatsfatimainredtop” Check out her post right here…

On the work front, Fatima is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, where she stars in a prominent role. Considering that it is a film that features biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, it is indeed commendable that Fatima landed the role. As for Sanya, she is a part of Ritesh Batra’s next titled, Photograph co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The director himself confirmed the news saying, “Set in Mumbai, it’s a love story of sorts between a poor photographer and his muse. There are a lot of other actors too in the film. It’ll have an ensemble cast since there are 44 parts in it. There will be a lot of exciting actors but Nawaz and Sanya are the two leads.”

Things are indeed going great for both of them and with a debut film like Dangal, it is not difficult to see why.